The Zoe Report
Courtesy of & other stories

The 25 & Other Stories Sale Items That Will Complete Your Seasonal Wardrobe

By Savannah Sitton
Share

Thinking of ways to pass time can be daunting. But because the turn of the season is inevitable, perusing your favorite retailers for spring staples, while taking advantage of the latest sales is always a safe bet. The shift in the weather is about to be impossible to ignore, so it makes sense to comb through the end-of-season discounts while you can. And to get you started, TZR has cherry-picked a selection of & Other Stories's sale items — which are not to be missed.

The retailer's current sale has everything you need for the season's ahead. Known for their easy designs, the brand churns out both trendy and core styles — both of which are worth a second glance. On offer are pieces like a longline checkered coat that aligns with the Fall/Winter 2020 runway trends. There's also a plethora of posh mini skirts and dresses up for grabs, that will round out your spring lineup, seamlessly. And of course, ideal for the upcoming warm seasons, just grab pairs of pretty hosiery or leggings to wear leg-baring pieces well into the fall months.

For those aiming to feel as productive as possible, it's the perfect time to stock up on your future favorite pieces, now. Below, are 25 discounted pieces available now at & Other Stories (but assuredly, not for long).

Plaid Check Long Tailored Coat

Plaid Check Long Tailored Coat
$249$124
& Other Stories

A longline checked coat adds a touch of poise to any outfit. Add this elegant option to skinny jeans and a crewneck for an instantly chic look.

Velvet Tie Dye Tailored Trousers

Velvet Tie Dye Tailored Trousers
$99$69
& Other Stories

Few trouser options are as cool as these velvet tie-dye ones. Go for the full fit with the matching button-front shirt for a rock n' roll co-ord set.

Flame Colour Block Sweater

Flame Colour Block Sweater
$119$59
& Other Stories

This color-blocked flame design is subtly edgy enough to still make the dress-code cut on Casual Friday's.

Graphic Sequin Print Cropped Jacket

Graphic Sequin Print Cropped Jacket
$119$36
& Other Stories

This cropped open jacket features retro puffed shoulders and all-over sequin embellishing. Style with the matching mini skirt for a poised suit set.

Smocked Metallic Midi Ruffle Skirt

Smocked Metallic Midi Ruffle Skirt
$79$39
& Other Stories

Midi skirts are all over this seasons forecast and this metallic one is a unique take on the trend with its shirred body and ruffled hem.

Crushed Velvet Kick Flare Trousers

Crushed Velvet Kick Flare Trousers
$89$44
& Other Stories

Made of pleated crushed velvet, these kick flare trousers could get any cooler. Sport these for dinner gatherings or festive nights about the town to be the life of the party.

Flared Belt Jacquard Mini Skirt

Flared Belt Jacquard Mini Skirt
$89$44
& Other Stories

When in need of a little black skirt that's not plain, this high-rise mini skirt is crafted in crinkled jacquard fabric and accented with an oversized belt.

Straight Tailored Jeans

Straight Tailored Jeans
$79$39
& Other Stories

The go-to jean this season, these tailored bell bottoms entail delicate pleats for a just dry-cleaned feel and are rendered out of organic cotton.

Embellished Heel Pointed Suede Pumps

Embellished Heel Pointed Suede Pumps
$129$64
& Other Stories

A black point-toe heel is always a reliable option and the sparkly heel adds a fun element making it the perfect shoe to keep under your desk at work.

Metallic Puff Sleeve Blouse

Metallic Puff Sleeve Blouse
$69$34
& Other Stories

This floral-print chiffon blouse is a Spring go-to since it can be paired with office slacks and skinny jeans both equally well.

High Rise Acid Wash Jeans

High Rise Acid Wash Jeans
$79$55
& Other Stories

A light wash jean is this seasons no-fail option and these lightly acid washed pair will go with virtually any of your favorite tops.

Paisley Jacquard Mini Skirt

Paisley Jacquard Mini Skirt
$79$39
& Other Stories

Style this paisley mini skirt with a turtleneck bodysuit for hassle-free ensemble any day of the week.

Organic Cotton Denim Mini Skirt

Organic Cotton Denim Mini Skirt
$69$48
& Other Stories

T'is the season of denim midi skirts so opt for a more mature version like this paneled option. Just add a belt and crop top for a sweet and easy day-date look.

Padded Organic Cotton Denim Jacket

Padded Organic Cotton Denim Jacket
$149$104
& Other Stories

Upgrade the typical denim jacket with this padded and quilted option for a little extra warmth.

Folded Cuff Mock Neck Knit Sweater

Folded Cuff Mock Neck Knit Sweater
$69$48
& Other Stories

Some days call for a cozy sweater so go for one with luxe details, like these folded bell sleeves and thickly ribbed mock neck.

Watercolour Button Up Blouse

Watercolour Button Up Blouse
$69$34
& Other Stories

This lightweight button up is made of stretchy fabric and cut for an hourglass silhouette that styles flawlessly every time.

Graphic Print Midi A-Line Skirt

Graphic Print Midi A-Line Skirt
$79$39
& Other Stories

Midi slip skirts are an absolute must for transitioning into Summer and a fun print is a simple way to effortlessly create a full ensemble. Just pair with a core top like a black cardigan and leather ankle boots.

Wooden Heel Snake Ankle Boots

Wooden Heel Snake Ankle Boots
$179$89
& Other Stories

As proved every round of Fashion Week's, python boots will never go out of style. So enjoy investing in this timeless style knowing they'll work hard in your closet.

Paisley Mini Shirt Dress

Paisley Mini Shirt Dress
$89$44
& Other Stories

The collared neckline on this paisley number makes it perfect for work while the mini hem is just flirty enough to carry you into more fun activities.

Nylon Crossbody Bag

Nylon Crossbody Bag
$99$69
& Other Stories

A nylon crossbody bag suits a number of casual activities so fill this up with all you essentials to be your go-to grab when running out the door.

Corduroy Snap Button Overshirt

Corduroy Snap Button Overshirt
$119$83
& Other Stories

The sweet lavender hue welcomes Spring with open arms. Throw this on as a jacket or buttoned as an easy top with skinny jeans and sneakers.

Structured Denim Mini Dress

Structured Denim Mini Dress
$89$62
& Other Stories

This black structured mini dress will be the most versatile denim dress in your rotation. Style with a white denim cropped jacket and knee-high leather boots for an any-time look.

Belted Long Sleeve Jumpsuit

Belted Long Sleeve Jumpsuit
$129$89
& Other Stories

Possibly one of the chicest jumpsuits ever, the super posh suiting top is nothing short of striking while the bottoms flatter any body type.

Chunky Satin Alice Headband

Chunky Satin Alice Headband
$29$14
& Other Stories

Puffed headbands are still very much acceptable by the trend-watch so this gold one will get plenty of use in your accessory collection.

Mock Neck Varsity Stripe Sweater

Mock Neck Varsity Stripe Sweater
$119$48
& Other Stories

The subtle chignon design gives a 70's feel which can be played up or parred down depending on your styling preferences.