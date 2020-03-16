Though the official start to spring is a few days away, the temperature is likely to be in a state of flux for much longer. That said, there's no better way to combat (or embrace) the transition between seasons than with chic and cozy spring jackets. Rather than sifting through the offerings of your favorite retailers, TZR has rounded up some of the best on the market for your perusal, just ahead.

Sure, there are a slew of toppers out in the market right now that you can scoop up to beat the chill, but if you're looking for one that's equal parts style and comfort, then you'll have to dig a little deeper. Within the edit of styles, you'll find silhouettes that use plush fabrics you'll want to wrap yourself up in as well as cozy, easy-to-wear designs that hit on some of this season's biggest jacket trends.

Speaking of trends, the shirt-jacket is one that the fashion crowd has been embracing this season, and you can bring it into your wardrobe with the Ganna Jacket from Aritzia. Ringing in for $198, the 100-percent merino wool relaxed-fit silhouette comes in several versatile neutral-hues that'll have you looking and feeling good on breezy days. However, if you're after a more spring-ready shade, then, take a peek at this pink and lilac plaid style from & Other Stories for $249.

Quilted toppers have also been popping up on and off the runways, and for just $98 you can score a timeless, elevated style from Everlane. Offered in an olive green and off-white, The Cotton Quilted Jacket's modern, streamlined silhouette will allow you to easily toss it on for both work and weekend. On top of that, the jacket's breathable cotton fabric (filled with recycled polyester) makes it light enough for you to wear indoors while also keeping you toasty outside, too.

Of course, if you're hunting for the ultimate comfort jacket, you'll want to set your sights on the styles below in super-soft fabrics, like this denim and fleece jacket for $595 from Sandy Liang and this dusty rose sherpa style from Vince for $395. You can also turn heads in this leopard and neon zip-up from Free People for $168.

Keep scrolling to see and shop 13 transitional toppers to bring into your lineup this year.