The 2020 Perfume Gift Sets Made For Pleasing Your Most High-Maintenance Friend
Gifting fragrance is a lot like a shot in the dark, especially with picky friends and family members. Reason being, there's really no in-between of falling in love with a perfume. Chances are if the lucky recipient doesn't love the selection, they probably hate it. However, the best 2020 holiday fragrance sets are completely eliminating the guessing game, which not only makes your job easier, but will guarantee a positive reaction from even the most high-maintenance with the keenest of noses.
Whether they're more into florals, a sucker for orientals, or will only be caught smelling like a bergamot-filled woodsy wonderland, these luxury sets from brands like Dior, Kilian, and Jo Malone London will leave you wondering if you actually want to gift these or if you want to keep it all to yourself.
Ahead, check out 10 selections that will surely earn you gold stars in the friend or family department, and may even entice you to expand your own personal fragrance stash.
This must-have discovery set includes eight of the brand's most sought-after fragrances like Ambre Nuit, Spice Blend, Bois D’Argent. Gris Dior, Jasmin Des Anges, Oud Ispahan, Rogue Trafalgar, and Holy Peony.
Inspired by the city of Paris at winter, this scented treasure includes Aqua Universalis Eau de Toilette, Aqua Celestia Forte Eau de Parfum, À La Rose Eau de Parfum, Amyris Femme Eau de Parfum, Gentle Fluidity Gold Edition Eau de Parfum, Gentle Fluidity Silver Edition Eau de Parfum, Baccarat Rouge 540 Eau de Parfum, and OUD Silk Mood Eau de Parfum.
All with easy application and easy-travel sizes, Kilian fragrances like Good Girl Gone Bad, Straight to Heaven, Moonlight in Heaven, Black Phantom, Love Don’t Be Shy, Intoxicated, Bamboo Harmony and Rolling in Love make this the set nobody will leave home without.
This signature set with the essence of citrus fruit provides a vibrant fragrance that will brighten any day. The set includes the 100ml Eau de Parfum and the Shower Gel in the special 200ml format.
You don't need a significant other to feel engulfed in love and romance. This gift set includes Ralph Lauren favorites Romance, Romance Rosé and Beyond Romance, an array of rose blends.
This blend of mandarin, amber and musk, packaged in limited-edition holiday packaging, provides a sensual aroma that can be felt both viscerally and in the soul.
Included in this limited edition gift box is a full size of Hope Night Eau de Parfum, as well as two purse sprays, Hope Sport and the original Hope.
Available on Nov.5, the Lil Fleur Holiday collection includes six limited-edition Lil Fleur eau de parfums with bright and colorful caps and sleeves.
Arriving just for the holidays, this blend of exotic cherry fruit blends sweetness and tartness with an unexpected hint of sandalwood, vetiver, and cedar.