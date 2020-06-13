Generally, cozy knits and summer weather don’t seem to belong in the same sentence. As sunny days grow longer and temperatures soar, adding new sweaters to your wardrobe might seem a bit counterintuitive. But don’t retire your favorite cardigans and pullovers just yet — when you’re stuck in an overly air-conditioned office or when clouds gray out the sunshine and a breeze picks up at the beach, the best summer sweaters provide the perfect lightweight layer of warmth, without feeling bulky or causing you to overheat.

Besides, embracing knitwear year-round opens up a whole world of unexpected outfits that feel infinitely chic. Try layering a cardigan over your bikini for a ‘90s-chic beach cover-up, or embrace this season’s handicraft trend with a crocheted shrug or pullover. Whether you’re naturally cold-blooded or you simply want the look of a sweater without adding too much warmth, the wealth of stylish summer sweaters out there means you’ll have plenty of options to choose from.

Looking for inspiration? You’ve come to the right place. Ahead, you’ll find 18 of the most stylish summer sweaters you can buy on Amazon right now. Between vibrant tie-dye, artsy-chic crochet, and neutral knit separates that exude understated elegance, there an option to suit anyone's style featured in this edit. To find the best lightweight knits to add to your summer wardrobe, just keep reading.

We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Commerce team.

1. A Slouchy Ribbed Pullover With Nautical-Inspired Stripes LEANI Oversized Chunky Knit Pullover $17 Amazon See on Amazon Thick horizontal stripes wrap this slouchy pullover sweater in nautical-inspired charm, while the chunky ribbed texture adds even more eye-catching appeal. Pair it with everything from white jeans and denim cutoffs to long, flowy skirts and cute minis. Cut in an oversized silhouette with a high neckline and slouchy dropped shoulders, its chunky knit construction makes it ideal for breezy summer nights. Available sizes: S-XL

2. A Flowy Woven Hoodie That Exudes Carefree West Coast Style Billabong Baja Beach Hoodie $59 Amazon See on Amazon Channel the laid-back style of the West Coast with this beachy woven pullover from Billabong. Featuring a roomy kangaroo pocket and a slouchy hood, the open-weave fabric and striped pattern play up the piece's surfer-chic aesthetic. It'll look especially cute with denim shorts or layered over a bikini when the wind picks up. Available sizes: S-L

3. A Vibrant Hand-Dyed Pullover With A Trendy Raw-Edge Hem Era of Artists, LLC Tropical Tie-Dye Cropped Pullover $18 Amazon See on Amazon Tie-dye and summer go together like peanut butter and jelly. If DIY projects aren't your thing, embrace the vibrant trend with this tie-dyed pullover instead. Hand-dyed in the USA using premium colorfast dyes, it's made of a soft, lightweight cotton jersey fabric, with a crew neckline, long sleeves, and a cropped, raw-edge hemline. If you're not into this sunset-tinged color scheme, it's also available in several other tie-dyed designs, including aqua and charcoal gray. Available sizes: M-XXL

4. A Colorful Striped Sweater You'll End Up Wearing Year-Round ZESICA Striped Crew Neck Knitted Pullover $29 Amazon See on Amazon Amazon shoppers can't seem to get enough of this best-selling crewneck sweater, praising its perfect fit, exceptional quality, and luxurious softness in dozens of five-star reviews. Cheerful color-blocked stripes mean it's a great way to add color to your wardrobe year-round, either on its own during summer or as a layering piece during the colder months. "It is so light and comfortable," one reviewer gushed. "It kept me warm in my freezing cold class and was not too hot when I went out in 70-degree weather." Available sizes: S-XL

5. A Shrunken Cardigan That's Trendy & Timeless All At Once FLORIA Cropped Cardigan Sweater $23 Amazon See on Amazon Classic cardigans, like this one, never really go out of style —but lately, the timeless staple has been enjoying yet another moment in the sun, with shrunken iterations feeling particularly fresh. Channel '90s beachwear and wear it unbuttoned over a bikini, or wear it as a top with denim cutoffs or a midi skirt. Made of 100% soft, breathable cotton, the understated pattern on the lightweight knit adds rich textural appeal. Choose from 21 colors, ranging from neutrals to brights. Available sizes: XS-3X

6. A Crocheted Pullover In The Coolest Lime Green Hue DNA Lime Crochet Sweater $50 Amazon See on Amazon With it open-knit design and vibrant lime hue, this crocheted crewneck pullover is perfect for warm days when you want the look of a sweater, but don't want to overheat. It's hard to imagine a cooler piece to wear as a swimsuit cover-up, and it also provides the perfect excuse to show off your prettiest bras and bralettes. Made of a soft, breathable cotton blend, its slouchy design features dropped shoulder seams and ribbed cuffs at the neckline, sleeves, and hem. Available sizes: XS-L

7. Another Cute Crocheted Sweater With Flowy Bell Sleeves Saodimallsu Boho Bell Sleeve Crochet Sweater $26 Amazon See on Amazon Crocheted lace and breezy bell sleeves add '70s-inspired flair to this summery pullover sweater. Because the crocheted, open-knit fabric allows for plenty of airflow, it's a great option for sunny days when you don't want too much warmth. Plus, the ruched bodice is cinched with an adjustable tie, allowing you to adjust the length in the front to create the perfect crop. "Throw it over a swim suit or bralette," one reviewer suggested. "It's perfect." Available sizes: S-XL

8. A Lightweight Shrug That's Perfect For Layering Over Strappy Sundresses & Tanks Woman Within Plus Size Cardigan Shrug $27 Amazon See on Amazon With its open front, relaxed silhouette, and lightweight, cotton construction, this shrug-style cardigan is ideal for cool summer days. Layer it over your favorite sundresses when you want a bit more coverage, or wear it with a simple cami and jeans or a pretty skirt. Choose from nine versatile colors. Available sizes: M-6X

9. A Slouchy Ribbed Sweater With A Classic, Preppy Vibe Cable Stitch Textured Polo Sweater $25 Amazon See on Amazon The menswear-inspired collar and oversized fit give this slouchy ribbed pullover an effortlessly chic, borrowed-from-the-boys aesthetic. Featuring subtle blouson sleeves and cuffs at the wrists and hemline, it's made of a lightweight, textural blend of cotton and modal. Sold in light brown (pictured) and white, it's light enough for summer, but you can definitely wear it year-round. Available sizes: XS-XL

10. A Lightweight Crewneck Sweater In A Summery Palm Print Show Me Your Mumu Peruvian Palm Cropped Varsity Sweater $100 Amazon See on Amazon A botanical palm print adds tropical flair to this cropped crewneck pullover. Lightweight and exceptionally soft, it's the perfect effortless piece to throw on when you want to look stylish, but don't have time to spend agonizing over your outfit. Pair it with denim cutoffs or white jeans, grab your sandals, sunnies, and bag, and boom — you're on your way to a beautiful summer day. Available sizes: XS-L

11. A Timeless Cardigan Sweater That You'll Want In Every Color Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater $25 Amazon See on Amazon You can never go wrong with a classic cardigan like this one — basic in the best way, the versatile staple will pair well with practically everything in your closet, and can easily work in any season. Knit of a lightweight cotton blend, the rainbow of colors it comes in makes it easy to find one that works for your current wardrobe. If you're not seeing an option you love, it's worth noting that it's available in even more sizes and colors here. Available sizes: XS-XXL (sizes 1X-6X here)

12. A '90s-Inspired Shrug That's Ideal For Layering SHU-SHI Sheer Tie Front Shrug $25 Amazon See on Amazon For a fun, feminine sweater that adds maximum style, yet minimal warmth, there's this pretty tie-front shrug. With its sheer, shimmery fabric and sweet ruffled trim, it'll add a super-powered dose of '90s glamour to even the most basic of outfits. If you're not in love already, check out the gorgeous range of (35!!!) colors it comes in — between baby pink, soft lavender, and bold cobalt blue, you're sure to find an option that works with your summer wardrobe. Available sizes: One size

13. A Crocheted Short-Sleeved Sweater With A Pretty Scalloped Trim Roamans Plus Size Floral Crochet Sweater $21 Amazon See on Amazon Handicraft-inspired details — like the dainty crocheted lace decorating this pretty short-sleeved sweater — are having a major moment this season. Featuring fluttery crocheted ruffles at the sleeves and a sweet scalloped hem, its loose, open construction makes it ideal for warm summer days. The sheerness provides the perfect opportunity to show off your prettiest swimsuits or lingerie, or you can wear a nude cami underneath to keep all the attention on the pretty lace. Available sizes: 12-24

14. A Slouchy Cowl Neck Pullover That's As Comfortable As Pajamas Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ultra Lite Cowl Neck Poncho Sweater $112 Amazon See on Amazon Everything about this poncho-style cowl neck sweater from Barefoot Dreams exudes relaxed elegance and sophistication. Made of a pajama-soft blend of viscose and nylon, it's proof that style and comfort can go hand-in-hand, whether you pair it with the matching lounge pants or your favorite denim shorts. Plus, while the lightweight fabric, loose short sleeves, and ventilation-boosting side slits make it ideal for summer weather, the versatile design can easily work all year-round. Available sizes: S-M, L-XL

15. A Long Tunic Sweater That Exudes Refined Elegance Cable Stitch Rib Collar Tunic Sweater $60 Amazon See on Amazon For those who prefer the understated sophistication of neutral colors, there's this gorgeous poncho-style sweater. Made of a breathable cotton blend, the ultra-soft, open knit not only allows for plenty of airflow on warm summer days, but also adds eye-catching texture. Other design highlights include a ribbed mock neckline, flowy three-quarter sleeves, and a tunic-length, rounded out with a high-low hem and generous side slits. In addition to the sandy beige in the picture, it's available in three other chic neutral colors. Available sizes: S-M, L-XL

16. The Best-Selling Duster That Can Be Styled So Many Different Ways Sidefeel Knit Ribbed Duster $26 Amazon See on Amazon There are so many chic ways to style this lightweight duster: Layer it over a tank top and denim cutoffs, throw it on over your bikini, or button it down the front and wear it as a dress. It's also the perfect piece to keep at the office if you tend to get chilly, since it goes with basically anything. Choose from over 15 colors and prints. Available sizes: S-XXL

17. A Timeless Crewneck Sweater That Comes In Over 40 Colors & Prints Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Sweater $24 Amazon See on Amazon There's lots to love about this lightweight crewneck sweater, but arguably the best thing about it is the glorious range of fun colors and prints in which it comes. Between preppy plaids, leopard, argyle, and playful stripes in every color of the rainbow, finding an option you love couldn't be more effortless — in fact, the only difficult part will be narrowing your favorites. If you're not into high neckline, be sure to check out the V-neck version, which is knit of the same smooth, lightweight cotton-modal blend (and yes, it comes in just as many fun designs.) Available sizes: XS-XXL