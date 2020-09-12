When it comes to iconic television, fashion girls would be hard-pressed to find a show that set more trends than Friends. Rachel Green's honey-brown shock of hair was entirely prophetic, as were Monica Geller's faithful Levi jeans. The series continually gave rise to hallmark styles, many of which have been going strong ever since. Though certain outfits may come to mind first (Rachel's workwear at Bloomingdales and Ralph Lauren, for instance), the best Friends fashion looks are far more varied than you'd think, with scores of chic ensembles coming from all three Manhattanites.

For those who have picked up on resurrected button-up mesh dress trend, it partly originated with Phoebe Buffay's style file. Wearing separates in bright hues and punchy prints (with hair that was always in a twist-up in early seasons), the pre-Y2K look was undoubtably ahead of its time. The same can be said for Monica's space-dyed handbags, which called on the oversaturated greens and blues that are back in vogue today. No matter which Friends girl matches your personal style, all of their outfits on the show are worth pilfering inspiration from.

Continue ahead for the very best ensembles over the show's decade-long run:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Casual Button Up & Blue Jeans COURTESY OF HBO MAX Monica's leisurely outfit calls for a few American heritage styles — an unfussy button down, white sneakers, and classic Levi's — all of which are primed for a trip out to the East End.

Plaid Miniskirt COURTESY OF HBO MAX There's nothing more iconic than a plaid skirt invoking school uniform chic. Rachel paired hers with a fitted cashmere sweater and a pair of not-pictured knee high socks.

Dramatic Hats COURTESY OF HBO MAX While perusing the magazine stand, Monica and Phoebe's bundled-up outfits featured a few bold hats. Phoebe went with a bowler hat with an overdrawn brim, and Monica, with a paunchy beret.

Shrunken Pink Cardigan COURTESY OF HBO MAX Going with the peak-'90s wave of the shrunken cardigan, Rachel layers her magenta style over an embroidered plum-colored dress, styling it both buttoned and unbuttoned throughout the episode.

Mesh Button-Up Dress COURTESY OF HBO MAX Past her metallic jacket and pre-eminent bucket bag, Phoebe wore a mesh dress charged with indigo and grape hues, and fashion girls today would totally wear it.

Surf Print COURTESY OF HBO MAX As one of summer 2020's top prints (thanks to brands like Staud), Rachel's palm tree-plastered tank dress was the perfect fit for their troupe's beach weekend trip.

Newspaper Print Top COURTESY OF HBO MAX Speaking of resurfacing prints — Phoebe wore this top while sifting through ceiling-high stacks of newspapers, matching with her collared button-up.

Mustard Coat Resembling the Bottega Veneta coat from Rihanna's Harpers Bazaar cover, Phoebe's corduroy version comes in a double-breasted trench silhouette, which she pairs with colorful earrings.

Space-Dyed Shoulder Bag COURTESY OF HBO MAX Along with a classic micro-floral cottage dress, Monica's space-dyed bag has now taken the form of dresses (Tibi) and sweatshirts (Gauntlett Cheng) some-30 years later.

Floral-Embroidered Tube Dress COURTESY OF HBO MAX This ensemble is the ideal date night situation. Rachel's strapless, shoulder-bearing dress with delicate embroidery was the perfect complement to her swept-up hair.