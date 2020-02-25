The conversation around sustainability in the fashion industry has been on the cutting table for the past few years. However, it feels as though brands are now just getting started. Whether it’s through the use of recycled materials and deadstock fabrics or utilizing responsible practices in the production process and providing fair wages for those in manufacturing, a lot goes into the broad definition of ethical fashion. As a result, shopping sustainably can be, well, confusing. To make it easier for you, the sustainable fashion brand Mother of Pearl is being as transparent as possible.

Mother of Pearl first launched in 2002 as a chic contemporary label, but it wasn’t until its creative director Amy Powney took over the reins in 2015 that it grew into the sustainable luxury brand it is today. Now, the London-based label is changing the game. Powney — who has a passion for protecting the planet — has used her position at the helm of the brand to create beautiful garments that maintain the ethos of Mother of Pearl with minimal impact on the environment.

After reworking Mother of Pearl’s entire supply chain and business model, every part of the brand’s production process takes a more sustainable approach. And to let you be part of the journey, the label gives you access to the full story behind each product. That means you can see each piece’s sustainable attributes — like the cotton farm where an item’s fabric was made.

Courtesy of Mother of Pearl Courtesy of Mother of Pearl Courtesy of Mother of Pearl Courtesy of Mother of Pearl

Mother of Pearl took its first steps in shifting to become a transparent sustainable brand in 2018 with the launch of its first fully sustainable collection, No Frills. The core collection of everyday basics led Powney to apply the responsible practices used for No Frills to the rest of Mother of Pearl’s pieces. And the Spring/Summer 2020 collection only proves that Mother of Pearl is only getting better with each season.

For its latest collection, Mother of Pearl brings you neutral shades of beige, cream, and black with pops of pink and red. And with pieces ranging from billowing dresses and puff sleeve blouses to tailored suiting and palazzo pants, the collection has just you need for the moments you want to feel elevated.

Courtesy of Mother of Pearl Courtesy of Mother of Pearl Courtesy of Mother of Pearl

The new collection doesn’t officially launch until the end of March. But if you can’t wait that long, scroll down to shop Mother of Pearl’s core collection below. And then head to the label’s shop in March to add the newest pieces to your wardrobe.