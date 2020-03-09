However did an unassuming $8 lipstick from some brand-spanking-new Asian cosmetics label — which, by the way, didn't sell anything but lipstick at the time — work its way into Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's chic Bottega bag? Into Hung Vanngo's celebrity kit? Onto the Cannes red carpet less than a year after launching, for crying out loud? Whatever it was that beckoned such an A-list crowd to bow down before an online-only Filipino brand is the same reason Sunnies Face's inaugural nail polish range, Play Paint, is destined for success.

The Southeast Asian brand, sister to Sunnies Studios sunglasses and Sunnies Specs prescription eyewear, entered the beauty scene in 2018 with nothing but a single product to offer. Thanks in part to the familiar names behind it (Martine Ho, Georgina Wilson, Jess Wilson, and Bea Soriano Dee), Fluffmatte managed to amass a celebrity fan base seemingly overnight.

Besides RHW — whose website, Rose Inc., promptly became the first-ever international partnership for the Philippines-born brand — Saoirse Ronan, Kate Bosworth, Olivia Wilde, and Elsa Hosk have accessorized many a glamorous gown with Sunnies Face's $8 lipstick. Now, you should expect to see celeb nails coated in the rainbow colors of Play Paint, the brand's new $5-a-pop nail polish, too.

Sunnies Face's new collection of 15 nail polish shades joins a lineup of Lip Dip, Airblush, Lifebrow, and Glowboss, all of which came after the introductory lip color. While the brand has yet to grace any physical shelves stateside, its products are available online at Lazada. And at drugstore prices, to boot.

Play Paint's color range spans from everyday neutrals (Cereal Milk, Alpaca, Leather, and Ginger) to soft pastels (Tulle, Avo, Taro (lavender), Daisy, and Pool) to bright and fiery hues (like Pomodoro and Lady Bug, both vivid rouges). The ultra-creamy, vegan, and cruelty- and 10-free formula is designed to give nails high-pigmented color in a jiffy.

If its nail polishes are anything like its lipsticks, then they're liable to sell out quicker than you can say "manicure." Seriously, Fluffmatte products have been scavenged up within minutes and have caused catastrophic crashing of the Sunnies Face website in the past, so you'd better act quick. A few hues to get you started, ahead.