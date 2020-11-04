It doesn’t take much research to see that Elsa Hosk has a talent for putting together a good outfit — and throughout her pregnancy, her skills are only getting better. The Swedish supermodel doles out style inspiration for any fashion lover, showcasing chunky knit sweaters with knee-high boots as well as viral It dresses and loungewear. For her latest pregnancy outfit, Elsa Hosk brings together a mix of trends to wear during these colder months. Get ready — you’ll want to live in this combination all season.

Hosk regularly shares expertly curated maternity ensembles on her social media platforms, and her off-duty moments feature bump-friendly options that are just as cool. On Nov. 4, the 31-year-old model donned casual pieces such as a graphic long-sleeve T-shirt, tie-dye pants, and blue sneakers for a coffee run with her longtime boyfriend, Tom Daly. Hosk kept herself warm during the fall morning with a white furry jacket, adding a luxurious touch to her laid-back appearance.

If the model proves anything while she counts down the days to her first daughter’s arrival, it’s that she's perfected the art of elevated maternity fashion. Hosk’s latest look consists of effortless staples and mixes in the popular tie-dye and fur trends — a pregnancy-approved sartorial combination that meets the mark for both comfort and style.

BrosNYC / BACKGRID

In a year filled with celebrity pregnancies, there are plenty of styling ideas for expecting mothers — and many of these come straight from Hosk. The model recently sported the Instagram-famous Andy Dress from cult-favorite Australian brand With Jéan in October, giving it the maternity seal of approval. She also routinely reaches for cozy knit pieces, including oversized sweaters and a fitted long-sleeve sweater dress to accommodate her growing bump. For low-key moments like her recent coffee run, Hosk pairs loungewear basics with high-fashion accessories, such as designer handbags. Bottom line: The model has outfits you’ll want to keep on tab for the maternity season and beyond.

Whether you’re expecting a child this season or you want easy pieces to wear on your next outing, scroll down to shop similar items to Hosk’s casual fall ensemble below.

