Across much of the world, the puffer jacket is a perennial must-have throughout bitter winter months. Each season, fashion brands like Moncler and Aritzia glamorize the staple outerwear piece for the fashion pack, with a new breakout style going viral every few years. While it's still early to call which silhouette will be a major player this winter, Em Rata just revived an old-school favorite from the aughts, and style fans are taking note quickly. Behold: Emily Ratajkowski's North Face puffer is providing a compelling option for those who might be looking for a new duvet-worthy coat to sink into.

On Nov. 3, the newly-expecting model was out in her neighborhood in New York City, wearing a sporty-chic ensemble that kept her — and her baby bump — totally bundled up against the cold. Past her fluffy shearling hat and Evolve Together face mask, Ratajkowski styled a white roll-neck top with a North Face puffer jacket, which featured black and evergreen panels for a striking look. Below the waist, she went with a pair of slouchy, distressed blue jeans, finishing the look with Reebok's classic leather trainers. For the outing with her beloved pup, Colombo, Ratajkowski notably left behind her handbag — instead, accessorizing the look with two rows of gold and silver hoop earrings. Overall, the look is the perfect casual errand outfit to step out in all winter long — and it's providing a cost-effective alternative to today's high fashion puffers.

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

For those hoping to grab Em Rata's jacket, there's good news: the $279 North Face coat is stocked in several different color-ways for winter, including the model's exact emerald hue. The same is true for her punchy white Reebok sneakers. To grab her hat, top, and pants, there's a few "like" styles worth taking advantage of — including Kangol's shearling bucket hat and Ksubi's "Trashed" jeans.

Get the whole look ahead — and be sure to keep eyes on the mom-to-be for more maternity looks in the coming months.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.