When you're a brand with two cult-favorite products, why make the fans choose just one? Stila, master of smooth, user-friendly eyeshadows, clearly thought this through and embraced a "why not both?" mentality when developing its latest product: Stila's new Double Dip eyeshadows, its answer to giving its fans what they want.

Available on March 9, the 2-in-1 liquid shadow brings together the award-winning Glitter & Glow Liquid Eyeshadow and the beloved Suede Shade Liquid Eyeshadow in 12 shades at $24 each, making plenty of room for experimentation. But, rather than have split or separate containers, Stila opted for a magnet in each eyeshadow lid to keep the two finishes melded together into one fun double-sided bottle. And to get you ready for the season ahead, the liquid formulas are named in honor of some of the best things summer has to offer (think: Mint Julep, Beach Wave, Spicy Mustard, and Pink Martini).

Versatility is the Double Dip eyeshadow's speciality, and while you're getting two great products in one, it's the colors featured and the mix of textures that make this product special. The combinations are great for trying your hand at the bold trends that usually play out during the warmer months, like last year's neon eyeliner and glittery lids. And equally bold looks like metallic cat eyes and glittery under-eyes have been spotted as trends for this summer — all of which these eyeshadows are definitely cut out for.

Its vibrant shades — which Stila is widely known for — also make this product particularly summer-ready. Bright colors like Hot Tamale, a bold rusty, red, and Camera Ready, an electric purple, were included, and sound especially suited for sunbaked concert fields and Instagrammable excursions.

But if you're not interested in wearing the rainbow this year, don't sweat: Neutrals weren’t forgotten. Smitten Kitten, a timeless beige, and Grey Fox are two that Stila decided on for toned-down looks that are far from boring. With all of these options, all it takes is a tube or two of the Double Dip Eyeshadows to spice up your lids for any long-weekend trip.

Start practicing your go-to summer look and shop a handful of the new eye-catching glitter-matte duos below.