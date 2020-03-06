Fashion month presents the ideal opportunity to get ahead of the trends influencers and editors are co-signing for 2020. Outside the shows, it's easy to spot the styles that pop up again and again on attendees. For the Fall 2020 season, the "It" street style items that you'll want to consider shopping for now are perfect for transitional weather days . Get your closet ready, because TZR found all the trendiest items of the season for you.

You'll find that these cult-favorite staples are typically styled differently in each city. Take, for instance, Chopova Lowena's Pleated Tartan Mini Skirts. The London-based brand popped up at NYFW; Interview's Sarah Brody paired it with with JW Anderson's checkered trench coat and Miu Miu cowboy boots. In London, influencer Oumayma Elboumeshouli wore the same piece with a white Ganni puff-sleeve top, black Altuzarra pants, and Balenciaga heels. And influencer Yoyo Cao went for a more casual look with the skirt in Milan, styling it with a black hoodie and Prada's adored Monolith Leather Boots.

A few designers had more than one piece constantly pop up throughout fashion month too. Unsurprisingly, Bottega Veneta's accessories dominated street style. Its shoes and bags were fan favorites, specifically its Padded Cassette Bag and Zebra Pumps. Prada was another designer frequently spotted, and its Nappa Leather Jacket and Spazzolato Lug-Sole Loafers were top of the pack.

What else should you add to your shopping cart? Below, see the nine pieces that got the industry's stamp of approval this fashion month, all ready to be added to your shopping cart.

The Street Style It Item: Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette Bag

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Though a few handbag styles from Bottega Veneta were worn during fashion month (the Twist Bag was a huge hit in Milan), the one shown the most in each city was arguably the Padded Cassette Bag. Influencers Annabel Rosendahl and Xenia Adonts chose the purse in bright colors contrasted with neutral ensembles. But, a more basic black bag makes for a wardrobe staple that's sure to have staying power.

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The Street Style It Item: Miu Miu Poplin Blouse

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

A statement collar has become a major trend on Instagram over the last few months, and Miu Miu's Poplin Blouse was a top pick among attendees; both the white and navy colorways were worn throughout the month. Consider coupling the top with a sleek leather bottom, as shown on stylist Emili Sindlev and influencer Tamu McPherson. Or pair it with polished suiting separates, as exhibited by influencer Erika Boldrin who styled the shirt with a beige blazer and checkered wide-leg trousers.

Hanna Lassen/Getty Images

The Street Style It Item: Shrimps River Coat

New York City. (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

You've probably spotted Shrimps' beaded Antonia Bag on Instagram at some point, but the brand's ready-to-wear is just as chic. The London-based label's River Coat was a favorite for keeping warm throughout fashion month. At NYFW, Instagram's Eva Chen mixed the plaid coat with snake boots from Paris Texas. In London, one attendee wore the jacket with sneakers and tie-dye socks while another paired the piece with grungy moto boots and a coordinated blue bag.

Wayne Tippetts/Shutterstock

Edward Berthelot/Getty Images

The Street Style It Item: Bottega Veneta Zebra Pumps

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Last September, Bottega Veneta's Padded Sandals were the street style footwear du jour. This season, the designer's zebra pumps reigned supreme, keeping on theme with the animal print trend (Milan couldn't get enough of it). Moda Operandi's Lisa Aiken wore the heels with a tiger print jacket, proving two animal prints are better than one. Influencer Deborah Reyner Seabg dressed up a black trench coat and denim with the pumps. And stylist Pernille Teisbaek coupled the pumps with a denim top and Saks Potts logo pants for a sophisticated look that was still unfussy.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

The Street Style It Item: Loewe Balloon Bag

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Loewe's puzzle bag has long been a fashion insider favorite, but this season its newer Balloon Bag took over. Net-A-Porter's Elizabeth von der Goltz styled the bag with a burnt orange leather ensemble and leopard jacket, while influencer Gala Gonzalez carried it wearing a voluminous floral sleeve top and plaid pants. The simple, structured bag is just the right size for fitting your day-to-day must haves as you head to the office.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

The Street Style It Item: Prada Leather Jacket

Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images

Prada's prim collared jacket was a favorite this season — in both gold and black iterations. The retro tailored jacket was perfectly preppy styled with the pencil skirt to match as seen on influencers Géraldine Boublil and Amina Muaddi. For a more laidback approach to the luxe jacket, consider dressing it down with jeans and casual loafers.

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

The Street Style It Item: Miista Carlota Boot In Citrine Snake

Donell Woodson/Getty Images

Miista's platform snakeskin boot is cool on its own, but guests amped it up even more by pairing the shoe with different patterns and colors. Look to Vogue's Madeline Swanson for spring styling inspiration, who paired the shoe with a lime green dress and floral bucket hat in New York. At MFW, TZR's Aemilia Madden wore the platform boot with a funky printed Chloé top and Bottega Veneta bag. In Paris, influencer Maria Bernad kept it casual, styoling the boot with a corduroy jacket and orange jumpsuit. But, if you want it to be the focal point of your look, couple it with a Bermuda short (now that warm weather is on the way) and plain button up blouse.

Shutterstock

Shutterstock

The Street Style It Item: Chopova Lowena Skirt

Though Chopova Lowena is based out of London, the skirt made appearances on the streets of New York and Paris too. Whether you wear the edgy piece layered over pants like Oumayma Elboumeshouli, a causal sweatshirt like Yoyo Cao, or couple it with similar plaid prints like Sarah Brody, it will certainly be the star of your look.

Shutterstock

Christian Vierig/Getty Images

Fashion Month Fall/Winter 2020 Street Style It Item: Prada Spazzolato Loafers

Shutterstock

As these attendees are walking from show to show, loafers are a practical shoe choice. This season, many show-goers opted for Prada's versatile Lug-Sole Loafers. Teen Vogue's EIC Lindsay Peoples Wagner wore the edgy flat with an electric green outfit and tie-dye Prada bag in Milan. During NYFW, influencer Claire Rose Cliteur twinned the shoe with a sleek leather trench from REMAIN Birger Christensen. Also in New York, influencer Jessie Bush styled the lug-sole loafers with Isabel Marant's zebra-print jacket.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images