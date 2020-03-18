Sol de Janeiro is kicking off summer early. On Mar. 17 (and at long last), the highly anticipated Sol de Janeiro SOL Cheirosa '62 Eau de Parfum finally arrived on the popular body-care brand's website and online at Sephora. And yes, in case you're another Sol de Janeiro fan wondering alongside the rest of the beauty community: The eau de parfum has the same scent as the iconic Brazilian Bum Bum Cream (also known by its followers as "Cheirosa '62").

Though this time, the fan-favorite Cheirosa '62 fragrance received a very luxe upgrade. The $78 50-milliliter bottle features a gold-toned, disco-ball-inspired topper etched with the brand's name, while the fragrance title itself is detailed along one side of the bottle in glitzy letters. Even the eau de parfum inside the bottle has a sunlit-from-within glow to it.

Since — like the cult-favorite body cream, haircare collection, and candle that came before it — the SOL Cheirosa '62 Eau de Parfum is inspired by Brazil. "The energy in Brazil is amazing and absolutely palpable. We wanted to do more than create a delicious fragrance — we wanted to capture the warmth and sensuality of Brazil in a bottle," explained Heela Yang, Sol de Janeiro's CEO and co-founder, in a press release.

So, what does all this warmth and sensuality smell like? SOL Cheirosa ’62 Eau de Parfum's top notes resemble the gourmand side of the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream — pistachio and almond start the eau de parfum out. However, its delicate heliotrope and jasmine petal notes are tucked into the middle, with the dry down melting into the scent you probably recognize best (if you've ever smelled the lotion): salted caramel and vanilla, with a touch of sandalwood.

"As the base changes from cream, to oil, to body mist, to shower gel, we have to create a new mod to ensure the fragrance oil is compatible and stable with each base. With each mod, our objective is to ensure that the end result has the same scent as the Brazilian Bum Bum Cream," Camila Pierotti, founding partner at Sol de Janeiro, explained in a press email quote. "When someone first smells our scent, they say it reminds them of summer, a tropical vacation, or like a mouthwatering dessert."

Basically, it's a fragrance worthy of its spot as Sol de Janeiro's first eau de parfum. Grab it online from the brand or at Sephora.com, or in-store following its Mar. 20 Sephora launch. Below, the new Sol de Janeiro SOL Cheirosa '62 Eau de Parfum.