Sol de Janeiro Just Launched Hair Care — & It Smells As Amazing As Its Iconic Lotion

If there's one thing Sol de Janeiro gets, it's scents. One fragrance, in particular: Dubbed Cheirosa ’62 by the brand, it's the signature smell of Sol de Janeiro's Brazilian Bum Bum Cream — you know, the scented body lotion with more than 3,000 perfect reviews at Sephora. Thanks to its success, the pistachio and caramel scent has found its way into a shower gel, a fragrance mist, and even a candle. But Sol de Janeiro's new Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner tackles one of the fan-favorite fragrance's most important frontiers yet: hair care.

It's a first ever for the brand, too. But expanding into hair care makes perfect sense for Sol de Janeiro, seeing as it's successfully mastered high-performance body care; both scented and not, thanks to its recent fragrance-free Brazilian Nude Body Cream. Oh, and the lotion-scented candle? Currently sitting at a 4.6-star rating out of more than 200 reviews (and it only dropped this August).

"In Brazil, beauty is about strength and that is especially true for healthy looking hair," Sol de Janeiro's founding partner, Camila Pierotti, tells The Zoe Report in an email. "We’re so excited to launch our Brazilian Joia shampoo and conditioner with our patented SOL Seal technology to make your hair twice as strong. At Sol de Janeiro, we are dedicated to bringing you Brazilian beauty secrets from head to toe, so shampoo and conditioner are natural additions to our family of products."

And while the Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner don't officially arrive on Sephora.com until Dec. 31 — and in stores on Jan. 3 — fans can already shop a prelaunch exclusively on Sol de Janeiro's website. You can pick up the shampoo or the conditioner for $25 apiece, or grab the Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner Set, which includes both, for only $45. Besides saving you $5 on the duo, the set also comes with a bottle of the Brazilian Crush Hair and Body Fragrance Mist, giving shoppers the chance to maximize their Cheirosa ’62 scent.

But the new haircare launch is exciting beyond the obvious cult-famous fragrance. The Brazilian Joia formula includes micro-encapsulated plant-based keratin, as well as shine-boosting Buriti oil, coconut oil, and cupuaçu butter. Nevertheless, the sulfate-free hair care — which is made with water-soluble silicones — is safe for all, including those with color-treated hair. "For all hair types and textures because beauty is diverse in Brazil — and so is hair!" notes the brand on its Instagram account, @SoldeJaneiro.

Ready to finally have an entirely Cheirosa ’62-scented routine? Below, the new Brazilian Joia Shampoo and Conditioner Set, now available on Sol de Janeiro's website.