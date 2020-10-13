Famous or not, every fashion lover has their go-to handbag, be it a pint-sized micro purse or a hobo carryall. The difference is, once an It-girl like Kendall Jenner or Priyanka Chopra calls on a certain style, it's sure to sell out in a flash. From there, securing one of these cult-loved bags is a rarity — and getting them on sale is near impossible. That is, without the help of Shopbop's fall sale event. Each year, the stockist is the first to mark down hundreds of celeb-loved styles, which makes it one of the most hotly anticipated sale events of the year, each year.

Running from now through Friday, Oct. 16, the e-store is running its spend-more save-more event — with 15% off orders starting at $200, 20% off from $500, and 25% off of $800 and above. Of all the styles on sale, there's a trove of silhouettes that celebrities have called on in the past — and continue to rotate today. Take, for example, Rihanna's yellow tote bag from cult handbag brand Medea (also a Kaia Gerber favorite). The chain-clad handbag is on offer for a fraction of its original price ($866 to $606) through the event. For those who prefer something with a bit more multi-wear functionality, Priyanka Chopra's SENREVE bag is one of several silhouettes from the brand to be dropped in price. Her forest green Mini Maestra bag can be worn as a backpack or shoulder bag — or, carry it by top handle for a 2020-worthy micro bag look.

BACKGRID Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

There's also By Far croc-embossed bag, which a (newly-pregnant!) Elsa Hosk has been wearing nonstop lately. The micro-tote features a top handle and crossbody strap, and it's on sale in Hosk's true black hue, as well as a few other shades. As luck would have it for Staud lovers, there's an endless stream of bags from the cult fashion brand seeing markdowns. Included is Kendall Jenner's Staud Moon bag, whose buttery leather iteration has hardly wavered in price since first releasing in August 2019. The brand's Shirley bag (a favorite of Olivia Wilde and Hilary Duff's) is also marked down through the event.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images COURTESY OF @HOSKELSA

To shop the 10 key styles seeing ultra-rare markdowns, browse below — and use code "FALL20" at checkout. From there, be sure to use each of the It-girls' ensembles as a guide while styling.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.