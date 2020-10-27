For a while, SCHUTZ was fashion insiders' best-kept secret. Known to offer runway-inspired favorites for less, the footwear brand kept ahead of shifting trends for 20-plus years, and parked itself in every It-girl's closet along the way. Needless to say, the secret's out — but there's a new, lesser-known development that's officially going from under the radar to out in the open. In one of the biggest category expansions in its history, SCHUTZ is launching handbags — and it's offering tons of on-trend purses that are true to the brand's DNA.

After originally launching in Brazil (where SCHUTZ's production is based), the label introduced its handbag line to the U.S. on Oct. 27, and fashion lovers are rejoicing. "The launch of SCHUTZ handbags in the US is so exciting for us as a company, and we cannot wait to share the collection with our customers," brand founder Alexandre Birman, who founded the label in 1995, tells TZR. "SCHUTZ’s handbag collection offers a range of options focused on style, functionality, and high-quality designs available at a lower price point," he adds.

With styles starting at $95 and spanning upwards to $225, there's tons of shapes and textures to choose from, all of which draw inspiration from the brand's Fall 2020 shoe assortment. For those enjoying the rise of oversized carryalls in 2020, there's slouchy leather hobo bags in eggshell and black — or, keep with the pint-sized micro bag trend with SCHUTZ's 'Crush' flap pouch, which comes with a top handle and alternate crossbody chain.

Fans of Bottega Veneta's pouches — particularly, its Jodie bag, will love SCHUTZ's cylindrical Demi purse, which features a smooth leather body and a knotted handle in a range of color-ways. The entire line shares a focus on animal motifs, with croc-effect totes and tiger-printed bucket bags offering maximalists something to shout about.

To browse the key shapes and shades on offer, browse below — and be sure to peek at SCHUTZ's site for the full collection.

