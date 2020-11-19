If there's anything that Sarah Jessica Parker has in common with her on-screen persona, Carrie Bradshaw, it's that the two never shy away from color. After starring in Sex And The City through the '90s and '00s, it became impossible not to associate the actor with electric purple baguette bags, fuchsia heels, and other styles spanning the color wheel. Now, 15 years after Carrie hung up her Manolos, SJP is still serving as a bottomless source of outfit inspiration, especially for those who default to all-black ensembles. Enter: Sarah Jessica Parker's puffer coat, which is providing an easy, no-fail way to introduce color into your winter wardrobe. Spoiler: TZR's sharing a trick to get it for 30% off.

On Nov. 19, the mother-of-three was seen in the Seaport District of Manhattan, where her namesake shoe label was having a surprise sample sale. For the brisk walk, Parker took a few simple basics and dressed up with great accessories and outerwear. Beyond her oatmeal top and army green pants, Parker went with FARM Rio's Jungle Pop Puffer, which is currently in stock in all sizes. With rainforest-invoking illustrations (parrots, jaguars and monkeys included) the weatherproof coat is fated to bring feelings of warmth to any chilly day. She finished the look with a pair of candy pink heels (from SJP, of course) and a matching face mask from MASQD. The accoutrements offered a subtle nod to Bradshaw's last and final look on SATC: a winter coat with a hot pink scarf and matching handbag.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Her puffer is, undoubtably, the hero piece of the entire look — and there's a lesser-known way of getting it for less right now. For those who are willing to run the risk of it selling out by next week, the coat will be included in FARM Rio's 30% markdown site-wide for Black Friday, running from Nov. 27-30. By then, of course, the coat may be swiped in every size — but the $105 price drop is worth keeping tabs on.

To grab the whole ensemble, with alternative top and bottom options from Falconeri and Current Elliott, browse below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.