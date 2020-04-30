Swapping out oil-based serums for water-based ones and ramping up the SPF can only mean one thing: It's officially spring. Beauty sale season. And Saks Fifth Avenue is serving deals on skin care, makeup, perfume, and more.

Saks stores may be closed at the moment and while there's nothing quite like testing out prospective fragrances, lip colors, and creams in person, there are at least a few perks to shopping online during this time. For one, the retailer is offering free shipping on all orders — no minimum required — with the code FREESHIP. And secondly, dozens of fan-favorite beauty products are currently marked down by 10 percent.

The spring beauty sale includes such beloved brands as La Mer, Kiehl's, Chantecaille, Estée Lauder, MAC Cosmetics, and Tom Ford. The code SPRINGSF is good for select, full-price products, including makeup, creams, perfumes, tools, haircare, and more. The code can only be used once per person and is valid from now through May 2.

Let's just say your nightly self-care soak is about to get a lot more luxurious with such covetable bath essentials as Diptyque's Precious Body and Bath Oil, OY-L's Bath Salts and Body Scrubs, Kiehl's' Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask, and Jo Malone London candles on sale.

Perhaps you're using the extra time at home to embark on your own "hair health journey" à la Kylie Jenner. For that, there's a host of nourishing masks on offer: Sisley-Paris' Regenerating Hair Care Mask, Leonor Greyl's Masque Fleurs de Jasmin, Moroccanoil's Weightless Hydrating Hair Mask, and Christophe Robin's Regenerating Mask with Prickly Pear Seed Oil, to name a few.

If you're one, rather, whose quarantine boredom has resulted in bold beauty experiments, there's plenty on that, too, including NARS' limited-edition matte-and-metallic Afterglow Eyeshadow Palette, MAC's high-intensity Art Library: It's Designer palette, and Givenchy's springy Gardens Le Rouge Metallic Finish Lipstick.

Saks Fifth Avenue's sale includes all the haircare, bath products, cosmetics, and SPF your sun-loving heart desires. A peak into The Zoe Report's shopping cart, ahead.

