You might not be doing your hair to the nines while in quarantine, but chances are once it ends, you're going to go all out (because, same). And to achieve those effortless beach-y waves or maybe even give yourself a blowout, you're going to need good tools. Yes, that usually means a higher price tag, but fortunately T3 products are currently on sale at Ulta Beauty.

Shelling out $100 to $200 (or even $300) for a hair styling tool — like dryers, straighteners, and curlers — may make your stomach turn, but T3 products are actually worth it. The brand is beloved by celebrity hairstylists and everyday reviewers alike for its products that combine beauty with technology for non-damaging, effective, and quick results.

And, as mentioned before, some of the brand's top-rated products are on sale at Ulta Beauty right now. Pick up the Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer (marked down from $150 to $119.99) that has over 300 five-star reviews and is the hair dryer stylist Laura Polko — who works with Gigi Hadid, Lucy Hale, and Adriana Lima — brings with her everywhere. In an interview with Who What Wear in 2020, she said the foldable dryer is one of her favorites because even though it's compact, it "has the power of a full-sized dryer and is dual voltage so it works internationally."

The sale also features two curling sets — either wand or clip-barrel style — that include three different barrel sizes each and are easily interchangeable so, you can curl to your heart's desire. Even though all of T3's offerings aren't marked down, grab what you can while it lasts. Ahead, the seven T3 haircare tools on sale at Ulta Beauty right now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Featherweight Compact Folding Dryer

Over 300 five-star reviews means a product is well worth the splurge. Now $119.99, you can get your hands on the 13.9-ounce compact dryer that includes two speed/heat settings, a folding handle, nine-foot cord, and the brand's signature T3 SoftAire Technology.

Whirl Trio Interchangeable Styling Wand Set

For $249.99 grab this curling-wand set that comes with a tapered, 1-inch, and 1.5-inch barrels for endless styling options. With a heat range from 260 to 410 degrees Fahrenheit, it also includes a heat-resistant glove made with meta-aramid fiber (what firefighters use) so you don't have to worry about burning your hand.

Twirl Trio Convertible Curling Iron

If traditional clip-barrels are more your thing, pick up this 1-inch, 1.25-inch, and 1.5-inch set for $274.99. As with everything else in the Convertible Collection, it includes the brand's Digital T3 SinglePass technology, which heats the entire barrel evenly and lets you create curls with well, a single pass.

SinglePass Curl Professional Ceramic Curling Iron

Not in the market for a full set? That's OK, too. Grab a single clip- barrel in either 1-inch or 1.25-inch widths for $129.99 each. Aside from delivering frizz-free curls, reviewers and professionals alike (such as Jen Atkin, celebrity hairstylist to the Jenners and Kardashians), are obsessed with how fast this tool heats up.

SinglePass Wave

Fans of the beach wave, meet your new $129.99 best friend. The tapered ceramic barrel creates tousled waves your first go-around. And speaking of going around, the cord swivels as you move, so you won't have to worry about it getting wrapped between your arms.

Cura Hair Dryer

Now $179.99, you can style your hair any which way with the three heat and two speed settings on this hair dryer. The brand's T3 Digital IonAir, digitally controlled air, dries hair fast for frizz-free volume and shine.

Cura Luxe Hair Dryer

A slight step up from the Cura Hair Dryer, this now-$229.99 luxe dryer has five heat and two speed settings. It's also the very hair dryer Amal Clooney's stylist, Rod Ortega, said in an InStyle interview is his go-to for getting her iconic blowouts because it smooths and shines at the same time.