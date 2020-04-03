Staying in on a perfectly sunny spring weekend isn't so bad when you think of it as a staycation. Light your best candles, dip into your favorite face mask, then kick your feet up and replenish your stock via some quality online shopping. Saks Fifth Avenue's Friends & Family Sale has your dose of self-indulgence covered.

Retail therapy is the next best thing to vitamin D, and the Saks Friends & Family Sale is marking down more than 40,000 items from now through Sun., April 5. Select new arrivals in beauty, fashion, jewelry, home décor, and more are now 25 percent off, and because Saks stores are temporarily closed due to coronavirus, everything ships for free (with the code FREESHIP, no required minimum).

Candles are shaping up to be a staycation/work-from-home necessity, and there are more than 50 of them on offer from ultra-luxe home accessory brands like L'Objet, Juliska, Alexandra Mysoor, and perfumier AERIN. Among the tons and tons of other sale items are Sisley Paris' Phyto Teint Eclat Oil-Free Foundation (approved by Ellie Goulding), the entire range of In-Between makeup primers, Rodial's celebrity-endorsed Snake and Bee Venom products, and Hampton Sun's beloved SPF 4 Oil for when you finally do make it out of the house.

In the cosmetics department, you'll find Benefit's Hello Happy Soft Blur Foundation for 50 percent off, several sets of chic brush sets from Artis, and adorable geometric makeup pouches from Bao Bao Issey Miyake to put it all in.

After this weekend, your living room will look like a cathedral with all the candles you'll be burning. Better yet, you'll never have to replenish your self-care kit again. The Friends & Family Sale only rolls around once in a blue moon, so stock up while you can. The Zoe Report's sale highlights, ahead.

