It seems as though you may soon have some actual RHW merch to put in those chic new makeup bags she just designed for Hunting Season. Amyris, a biotechnology company that makes plant sugar-derived ingredients for the cosmetics industry, has announced a collaboration with Rosie Huntington-Whiteley called Clean Beauty Collaborative, indicating a bundle of responsible luxuries to come.

A manufacturer of synthetic, sustainable alternatives to nasty ingredients (petroleum, animal products, etc.) across several industries, Amyris is an under-the-radar trailblazer in the clean beauty category. In 2020 alone, the company has launched a plant-derived version of silica, fermentation-made cannabinoid, and a shark-friendly alternative to squalane. Now, it will be putting its research into a third brand of its own following Biossance skin care and Pipette baby products.

According to a press release, Clean Beauty Collaborative will live under Rose Inc., the model's digital destination for beauty ingredient investigations that will reportedly begin housing her own products in the third quarter of 2021.

The announcement comes a year after her previous beauty brand, Rosie for Autograph, was discontinued, and following a year-long partnership with Pipette. "I am passionate about responsible beauty products that are healthy for people and the planet," Huntington-Whiteley said in the October 30 release. "Working with Pipette this past year, I have been thoroughly impressed with Amyris' technology and its leadership in creating sustainable, non-toxic, and trustworthy products."

Huntington-Whiteley herself will be the brand's Chief Creative Officer and Caroline Hadfield, who heads Amyris' clean skin care sector, will be its Chief Executive Officer. While the announcement doesn't specify what exactly to expect — only that it will be a "line of cosmetic products" — it's almost guaranteed to exude elegance, like its creator.

In addition to curating an earlier cosmetics brand of her own, RHW has also in the past partnered with Filipino beauty brand Sunnies Face for a range of On-Duty/Off-Duty makeup kits, and with Hourglass Cosmetics as the first-ever brand ambassador, not to mention the hand she lent in launching the Aussie bodycare brand Resoré this past October. (Yeah, she's busy.)

If her latest Clean Beauty Collaborative looks like what's already on her vanity, it's bound to take notes from Chanel, Guerlain, YSL Beauty, and Clé de Peau — her known favorites — so you'd better start saving up now.