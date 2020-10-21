Drawing the connection between the health of your skin and a bath towel may not be intuitive, but it actually makes sense. These unwavering staples are the common denominators for all your washing and drying and are arguably as important a step as any. Seeing a gap in the market for wash cloths and bath sheets as advanced as the cleansers and exfoliators you use them with, new towel brand Resore´ has introduced itself as a worthy addition to your skincare routine — not to mention an unsung hero.

Starting Oct. 21, customers can shop the brand's newly launched hero products: a $35 face towel and body towel for $99. They come in white and Toasted Almond (a latte color), and look as soft as your classic fluffy bath towel, though that's where the similarities end.

The brand brought on model and Rose Inc. founder Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as its first ambassador, as well as Australian celebrity esthetician Melanie Grant to serve as its skincare expert, both of whom emphasize the noticeable scientific difference behind the textiles and how they surpass what's already in your bathroom. The composition of these towels allow them to be an active part in your skincare routine.

Courtesy of RESORÈ

The medical-grade towels are composed of four special fabrics — Silverbac, Tencel Lyocell, rayon bamboo, and Aegean Turkish cotton. The first two components provide an antibacterial material for drying off and washing, courtesy of specially designed fibers infused with silver that can break down bacteria and prevent it from being wiped back onto your skin. The other two materials, rayon and cotton, contribute to the towels' hypoallergenic qualities because, even with a little rubbing and scrubbing, they still won't irritate your complexions or exacerbate skin conditions like acne.

The towels are fast-drying, too, and supremely sustainable. Because of their plant-based makeup and ability to wick away bacteria, they don't need to be washed as frequently as a basic cotton towel, keeping both you and the planet a lot cleaner.

Courtesy of RESORÈ

Reconsider your towel supply and take a peek at Resoré's newest drops, ahead.

