In 2019, a 26-year-old Catalan singer became the first ever Grammy Best New Artist nominee to sing fully in Spanish. Now, the musician known mononymously as Rosalía is MAC Cosmetics' new Viva Glam ambassador, and her debut creation with the brand is a fiery tribute to her flamenco roots.

The Barcelona-born artist rose to fame by blurring musical genres — recently collaborating with the likes of Travis Scott and Ozuna — but anyone who lands on Rosalía's Instagram will realize she's a woman of many talents. Rocking a red lip is one of them.

"I have always loved experimenting, and in my creative process I always experiment," she tells The Zoe Report. "I feel like when I work on my productions, I always think in different attitudes. I always try to find a way to do something timeless but at the same time having fun while I do it."

Her beauty prowess and impossibly cool style reinforce that sentiment. It's no wonder why she's been tapped as the newest Viva Glam "MACtivist," following in the footsteps of Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, and other legendary names.

Courtesy of MAC Cosmetics

"Aside from her epic voice and coveted style, Rosalía is deeply committed to improving the lives of people living with HIV/AIDS around the globe, especially those most vulnerable, including women, girls and the LGBTQIA+ community," said John Demsey, chairman of MAC's Viva Glam Fund and executive group president of the Estée Lauder Companies, in a press release.

The brand's Viva Glam product line was created 26 years ago to benefit the MAC AIDS Fund. The campaign has so far raised more than $500 million globally and earlier this year vowed to allocate $10 million to organizations serving communities affected by the pandemic.

Rosalía's Viva Glam collaboration kicked off with a limited-edition red lipstick inspired by her own flamenco sound. All proceeds from the $19 highly saturated matte — a spicy red-orange characteristic of the singer's style — will go toward the Viva Glam campaign. It's slated to become available at MACCosmetics.com and affiliate retailers on Sept. 24, but you can pre-order the fierce and philanthropic lipstick shade now, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.