After making a splash on the Spring/Summer 2020 runways, and then more recently on the red carpet during this year's award show season, the citrus color trend is having a major moment. And now Rihanna's yellow outfit proves the standout hue is going to swiftly take over the street-style scene, too. The latest celeb to embrace the bold shade (Kim Kardashian was also seen wearing a yellow outfit last week), the style maven put her own twist on the vibrant color trend and it's totally worth copying.

The entrepreneur is no stranger to the sunny hue, wearing one of the most iconic yellow ensembles of all time to the 2015 Met Gala. Slipping back into the eye-catching shade for a night out in Los Angeles, the singer was photographed wearing a $740 Duel-Fabric Hoodie Dress in mustard from her own Fenty collection. And if you're looking to experiment with brighter hues, yourself, the one-step outfit is a great place to start.

A dress that manages to be both sporty and sultry, it offers an oversized, cotton jersey hoodie on top, while the bottom is an asymmetric open satin skirt. The designer paired the dress with a set of barely-there, stiletto snakeskin sandals, an on-trend, thick chain choker, and layered anklets. She finished off her evening ensemble with a bold, red lip and a pair of squared-off sunglasses.

TM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Along with proving that yellow is a color to have on your radar for the season, Rihanna's styling of this piece also disproves the notion that a hoodie is too casual for a dinner or night out. The trend-setter's outfit shows that you can dress up the laidback top with the addition of a few key pieces. And while her dress offers up two outfit components in one silhouette, you can achieve the same vibe by pairing a hooded sweatshirt with a sleek, silky skirt. Add a strappy sandal, a swipe of lipstick, and presto — you're ready to hit the town.

If you're convinced you need to bring some yellow into your wardrobe, continue on to shop Rihanna's exact dress as well as other pieces that'll help you achieve a similar head-turning look.