You've no doubt changed the way you dress this year, so you can assume your post-pandemic style will change too. Will you remain in sweatpants? Will the masses rebel and wear long dresses and heels to counteract the lackadaisical mood of the last ten months? The truth of the matter is, next year probably won't look any different than it does right now; the real transformation likely won't be discernible until a few years from 2020, as most zeitgeist shifts occur. That said, there is one thing to ascertain from this year and that is that loungewear will still be on trend in 2021. Since March, fashion-lovers near and far have waxed poetic about clothing with relaxed sensibilities that feel comfortable, are crafted with the earth in mind, and make them feel safe and at home in their clothing.

That said, it's only fair if you're fatigued by the mere whispering of "WFH" or "sweatpants" — if you need to shake things up a bit then the five predictions below of what the 2021 versions of loungewear will look like should pique your interest. Taking a cue from designers like Christopher Esber and influencers who reign supreme in the loungewear department, continue for a thoroughly cozy roundup of looks and shopping to imbue your new year with the comfy separates that your wardrobe (and you) deserve.

2021 Loungewear: Cozy Fabrics Remain

First things first, loungewear isn't loungewear unless you can — well — lounge in it. So you can expect designers to continue working with fabrics that feel soft to the touch and mold to the skin well. Thankfully, many of them keep the planet top of mind and craft with sustainable materials, like Philadelphia-based Wol Hide below. The brand uses natural, organic, and deadstock materials with minimal dyeing or chemical processing.

2021 Loungewear: Introducing Fresh Palettes

A common denominator with loungewear is that it's typically available in a palette of neutral colors — but not so fast. For the new year, expect to see your beloved loungey pieces in splashy, saturated colors, like the Proenza Schouler look above from the brand's Spring/Summer 2021 collection. These bright pops offer a respite from the long, cold days of winter and transition to spring quite nicely.

2021 Loungewear: Reimagining the Occasion

2020 is the year everyone wore loungewear in quarantine and 2021 will be the year they found ways to wear loungewear outside of the home. Once it's safe to mingle again (fingers crossed it's soon), there will likely be a smattering of at-home pieces making their way outdoors. Silky pants, cotton onesies, whatever you please — if it's spent significant time on your couch, you'll want to start thinking how it can hang in the post-pandemic world.

2021 Loungewear: Same Basics, New Textures

From cashmere jeans to blouses crafted in sweatshirt material, there is a handful of innovative designers reimagining our wardrobes staples in loungewear materials. In other words, look polished but feel comfortable — it should be no other way.

2021 Loungewear: A Little More Lively Now

Last but not least, if you really want to test the limits with loungewear in 2021, reach for pieces that feel a bit more snazzy (a cutout, floor-length jersey dress from Victoria Beckham, perhaps?). While there will always be room for embellished textures and whimsical detailing, there's something that feels thoughtfully modern about formal clothing cut from comfortable fabrics.