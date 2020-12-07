A scroll through the endless pages of desk chairs on the internet might have you convinced that this office necessity is just destined to be ugly. With their typically bulky legs, boring shape, and bland fabric, office seating is often made for function and function only — but as Reese Witherspoon's home office proves, you don't actually *have* to opt for the traditional eyesore in your WFH space.

The Little Fires Everywhere star took to Instagram earlier this week to encourage her more than 24 million followers to shop and promote small businesses this holiday season with a photo of herself sitting at a computer in what appears to be her home office. In true Witherspoon style, her surroundings featured lots of color with a touch of Southern flair — but the true star of the picture was her blue and white desk chair.

The Draper James founder is no stranger to this color combination — it's an integral part of her clothing brand's design, and it's featured heavily in the rest of the star's own home. So it makes sense that she would choose to incorporate it into her office as well — albeit in a slightly less conventional way.

Paired with what looks to be a shagreen desk, an orchid plant, and a shelf full of colorful books and trinkets, the bright seating choice provides a pop of color that's a welcome antidote to the typically dull, styleless office spaces many of us are used to. Plus, as interior designer Emma Beryl told TZR earlier this year, it's been more important than ever as of late "to create interesting, vibrant, inspiring spaces" since people are spending more time indoors — in case you need further proof that following Witherspoon's lead is a good decision.

And if you do decide to, you may want to skip those designated "desk chair" sections when you're shopping, as they'll most likely just include a selection of those previously mentioned ugly options. Instead, try searching through the dining chair categories — they'll be more likely to feature stylish furniture, and the pieces will still be made for sitting at a table. Shop a few TZR loves, ahead.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.