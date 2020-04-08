No, you're not dreaming: The first-ever Proenza Schouler archive sale is happening right now, and time is running out to take advantage of it. In the megabrand's 18-year reign, such a polarizing sales event has never happened before — so naturally, fashion girls the world over are filling their carts, fast. As of right now, 375 key styles have been marked down, and there's new pieces being added each day. To ensure you get the very most from the sale, we suggest stalking the site through its final day (Apr. 19) — but until then, it's time for an audit of the very best from the markdown.

One of the brand's most cult-followed items, their Ecru-colored knee-high boot, is included — which features smooth napa leather and truncated peg heel, all tied together by a delicate anklet chain. There's also the forest green Crepe Chiffon Square Neck dress, whose ruched bodice provide a welcomed throwback to 18th Century frocks. Known for their distinct New York heritage, there's also a few pieces that are perfect for street style layering — take, for example, the Oversized Wool Plaid Coat, whose price has plunged from $2,390 to just $598.

If you've been eyeing Proenza Schouler's tie dye denim, which appeared on the label's Spring 2019 runway, you're in luck — a heaping selection of pieces in this print have been plucked for the sale, as well. The brand's Small Lunch Box is a great way to test-drive the texture, which comes in its Baby Blue/Lilac color-way (as shown below), as well as the Black/Lime shades.

With sundry sales underway at the present moment, it can be hard to decide where to spend your money — but the case for shopping Proenza's is stronger than ever. As far as archive sales go, it's rare to see the vast majority of goods clocking in at the 70% off threshold — typically, it's common to see most items level out at around 40% off, with more dated selects seeing higher price drops. Proenza's most recent products wield some of the highest savings, ensuring that your small investment will stretch for seasons to come.

Ahead, shop the best from recent seasons.