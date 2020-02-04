Lingerie should be all fun and games — and Parade's latest release is proof. On Feb. 4, the revolutionary panty label launched a major collection, and it's their friskiest to date. Parade's "Game Time" collection, which comes complete in nine unique shapes and shades, is rife with motifs drawn out of the casino and into the bedroom. Inspired by neon lights, velvet card tables and poker chips, the designs are as vibrant and unabashed as the women who wear them. Like all their products, the collection is affordable, sustainable, and inherently feminist.

There are two distinct silhouettes offered. The 'High Rise Cheeky' is made for unrestricted wearability, offering a cozy, yet sexy fit that leaves something to the imagination. The 'High Cut Thong' is built for those with a bold streak, bridging over the hip bones for a super playful look. Both come in two delightful offerings: solids ($11) and prints ($13). In black, baby blue, midnight purple and rouge, the solids make for a megawatt look that's silky smooth in texture. Or, grab in jacquard print for something a smidge more edgy, intended to match the aesthetic of dominoes and roulette tables. This print is available in lime green, pink, rouge, black and baby blue. Overall, all pairs offer a spirited celebration of womanhood with a wink.

Courtesy of Parade Courtesy of Parade Courtesy of Parade Courtesy of Parade

With the launch of the new collection comes the a fabric that's totally new to the Parade stable: Silky Mesh. Designed to be highly versatile and softer than ever, the textile is free of irritants that can often times make other panties on the market distracting in texture. Silky Mesh employs Freestretch, an elastic technology that moves with the wearer without pulling the skin. The material imagines what the future of lingerie may bring, calling into action a market who's tired of fussy traditional lingerie. The Game Time set allows the wearer, uninhibited, to move and breathe freely while still feeling sexy in a way that only lingerie invites.

Scroll down to shop the chicest panties from the collection. Parade's site has the full list; plus, their super-juicy collaboration with BITE Beauty.