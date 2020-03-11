As you get your wardrobe ready for spring, don't forget to give your top drawer a refresh, too. After cleaning out the old to make room for the new, consider scooping up styles from Cotton Candy by Parade to add pastel-colored pieces to your lineup. Inspired by spun sugar, pulling taffy, Dippin’ Dots, syrupy sundae toppings, and more sugary treats, this new offering is the direct-to-consumer brand's sweetest collection to date.

Arriving just in time for the sunny days ahead, the sustainable and affordable collection unveils three brand new colors in Parade's core Re:Play fabric — a soft mint green called "Buttercup," a light lavender gray dubbed "Frostee," and "Sprinkle," a pale poppy pink shade. Additionally, the range includes two hues customers have loved previously: an icy light blue titled "Icebreaker" and a light orchid named "Glaze."

"Parade is a 360-degree brand that unlocks creative self-expression — we're inspired by all the things she finds delicious, like biting into a funfetti cake, the delicious smell of cotton candy, Haribo gummies, and melting ICEEs," said Cami Téllez, Parade’s co-founder and CEO in a press release. "As Creative Director and CEO, I’m inspired by things that provoke the senses and spark joy — we think through taste, touch and scent, to render each collection in full technicolor."

Courtesy of Parade

The spring-ready shades are available in a boyshort, cheeky, thong, and brief silhouette for $9 each. The collection also introduces a $10 high-rise thong in Re:Play for the first time after it became the most requested style from Parade's community. All of the silhouettes can be yours in any of the five pastel hues, while the high-rise thong and boyshort are also up for grabs in a playful "Cotton Candy Colorblock" for $13 a pair.

However, if you know you need to overhaul your undies, then, you may want to consider snagging the "Cotton Candy Pack" for $44 to secure a bunch of pairs you'll be excited to wear. Packaged in a charming multi-colored box, the set includes a "Cotton Candy Colorblock" high-rise thong, an "Icebreaker" cheeky, a "Sprinkle" thong, a "Buttercup" boyshort, and a thong in "Frostee."

Continue on to shop a selection of styles from the new collection, and head over to Parade to view the rest of these pretty panties.