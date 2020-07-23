First it took over your bed, then came your bathroom, and now the beloved home textiles (and beyond) brand has released a new product range to upgrade yet another part of your home. Today marked the launch of Parachute's window curtain collection, and it's the perfect way to give any room the seasonal refresh you've been craving.

In the same way that Parachute's best-selling sheet sets (and then of course there were the rugs and towels) brought a minimalist-yet-earthy aesthetic to your bedding, its new washed linen curtains can offer a similar feel when it comes to your windows. Currently, the curtains come in just two versatile colors: White and Chambray Grey (which is yard-dyed). Made 100 percent linen with a 100 percent cotton lining, they offer a subtle light-filtering effect, which can be amplified by layering — a technique that also adds volume. Panels are sold separately and range from $169 to $189, depending on size.

The launch also includes the hardware you'll need to complete your window mini-makeover, a metal rod ($69) and rings ($16), though Parachute says the panel pockets are also designed to work with most curtain rods. For a more modern, sleek look, just slip your curtains directly onto the rod, but if you prefer a more traditional vibe, add in the rings for only a modest investment. You might be surprised at what a major impact these little changes can make.

As is consistent with Parachute's ethos, the washed linen curtains are ethically and responsibly manufactured, with the help of a small family business, so you can also feel good about buying them. And this addition to the brand's offerings now means you can shop mindfully for practically any room in your home — even the recently released mattresses are foam-free and made from New Zealand wood and organic cotton. So while you're checking out the new window collection, featured below, you might consider what other spaces could use a little sprucing up this season.

