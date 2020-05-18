You may have noticed recently that, like many others, your shopping priorities have shifted — especially when it comes to beauty products. Gone are the travel-size bottles and brightly colored lipsticks; these days, it's all about DIY maintenance and stocking up on big quantities to avoid long shipping times and trips to the store. Thankfully, some brands are able to adjust to meet those needs quickly, often speeding up the production of frequently requested products in the works and even coming up with totally new formulas to accommodate today's preferences. The latest to jump on that train? Haircare brand Oribe and its Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray, which as of May 18 comes in a much larger size.

We're talking more than double the amount — for only $2 above the price of the original $32, 30-milliliter size. Because, as you'd probably expect from a product that disguises grown-out roots, it's something Oribe customers have been wanting more of — and for a while now.

"We have been receiving requests from customers for a larger size since the Airbrush Root Touch-Up Sprays originally launched," Michele Burgess, Oribe Executive Director, Product Development tells The Zoe Report in an email. "As a brand, we strongly believe in listening to our customers and what they want to see from us. We already had this in the works, but decided to move up the timing to accommodate everyone stuck at home who can’t make it to the salon right now."

Courtesy of Oribe

That means for $34, you can now shop your favorite shade from the six-color lineup and get 75 milliliters' worth of product — aka you no longer have to worry about running out after just a few sprays. Which is good, not only because that means you have to stock up less often, but because it helps prolong the time you get to reap its benefits (which, yes, go further than just root coverage) before you run out.

Those benefits probably include a few you'd expect — like oil and dirt absorption, thanks to rice starch, and added thickness and volume thanks to panthenol — but a few less obvious ones as well. Similar to other products from the brand, the spray features the Oribe Signature Complex, a blend of watermelon, lychee, and edelweiss flower extracts that defends hair from things like oxidative stress and the deterioration of natural keratin. Plus, the formula contains a UV absorber to prevent more color degradation, and a conditioning polymer to add smoothness.

It's a product worth stocking up on – and thankfully, one you'll have to stock up on less often now. Ahead, Oribe's Airbrush Root Touch-Up Spray in its new, bigger size.