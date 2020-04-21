10 Jumbo-Size Shampoos & Conditioners That Will Keep Your Shower Stocked For Months
There's a time and place for travel- and sample-size products, but quarantine is not it. Right now bigger is better, and running out of your favorite haircare products is far from ideal when you're stuck at home. To prevent any hair mishaps, jumbo-size shampoo and conditioner bottles will keep your strands happy for a much longer period of time.
Beauty brands seem to be on a roll lately with value-size products, and while you wait for the day you can stroll back into your salon, you may as well stock up on plenty of products to keep your hair healthy. While the obvious advantage of jumbo versions of haircare is how long they last, bigger bottles also give your hair a chance to adjust to a formula and see how well it works with your strands long term. Plus, if you jump on the trend train and dye your own hair or test your hair-cutting skills, a little extra TLC never hurts.
Fortunately, there's a surplus of formulas for all hair types and concerns to choose from, and ahead, you can peruse the jumbo shampoo and conditioners that’ll help you cleanse, clarify, hydrate, and repeat during quarantine.
We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Getting 1,175 five star-reviews is enough to make anyone drop $71 on a conditioner. Pureology's vegan formula includes jojoba, green tea, and sage to instantly moisturize your hair and keep it that way. It also helps prevent breakage, especially for those with color-treated hair. The matching shampoo can be purchased for $69.
Buildup from hair products can weigh your hair down and make it look dull and greasy. This clarifying shampoo has earned over 500+ five-star reviews and not only cuts through product buildup, but can remove copper, iron, and hard water minerals from hair.
Intended to keep frizz to a minimum and boost shine, this duo strives to give your curls the care they deserve. Flax seed, chia seed, and aloe vera extracts work in tandem with red algae, rice protein, and hydrogenated castor oil to lock in healthy hair.
The cooling, refreshing effect that tea tree provides to your skin has been captured in this bottle and dubbed the "Tingle Complex" by Paul Mitchell. It cleans, adds shine, and has 700+ five-star reviews backing it. You can also get the matching Tea Tree Special Conditioner for $37.
Formulated to combat extra frizz caused by heat and humidity, this shampoo will soften and detangle your hair while restoring smoothness and shine. Thanks to its patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA) this conditioner has received nearly 200 five-star reviews, showing that Living Proof's molecule knows what it's doing. You can get its shampoo counterpart for $59, too.
Calling all platinum blondes: this formula's purple tint will keep brassy and yellow tones out of your hair. With 750+ five-star reviews, it will also deeply clarify and clean your hair, too. You can shop the conditioner in the same size for $26 as well.
This set has retained 200+ five-star reviews and uses provitamin B5, keratin, wheat, and soy proteins to strengthen your hair. If your strands are lacking some luster, the duo will also work to restore shine.
This luxe, jumbo-size conditioner gives extra love to strands that have been dyed. It features the fan-fave Oribe Signature Complex that helps protect hair from oxidation and keeps it looking strong and freshly colored.
Easy on the strands, this conditioner can be used on any hair type from straight to tightly coiled. Receiving almost 200 five-star reviews, its formula features ingredients like avocado oil and nettle extract to soften, shine, and moisturize. Its counterpart — Super Rich Conditioner — is also available for $64.
Over 100 reviewers granted this jumbo conditioner with five stars. Its amino acids, wheat protein, and coconut and jojoba oils strengthen your strands without making your hair feel heavy. People with dry, dehydrated hair will appreciate the paraben-free formula's ability to lock in moisture. Its shampoo version is available on the Kiehl's website for $59.
