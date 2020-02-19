If you're unfamiliar with capsule wardrobing, now's the time to get acquainted. With spring right around the corner, it's a great opportunity to invest in wardrobe staples that work through just about every season. Olivia Palermo's personal style (which has been infused into her eponymous collection for the world to share) is a prime example that it's actually really easy to achieve, so long as you have a lineup of true wardrobe icons. The influencer-turned-designer has been a purveyor of capsule wardrobing for most of her career, and she has countless outfits to show for it.

It's rare to see Palermo in a standalone statement frock. Beneath her bold coats and vibrant accessories, the designer always plants a few core basics that have ample styling options. Take a look at her white sweater dress, which is an exemplary basic to build from. For a busy day in New York, she tied in combat boots (a street-style favorite) with a sage bomber trench. It's easy to imagine her pairing any one of her go-to statement coats with the same dress, elevating the look for the evening. All of the players in her capsule collection function the very same way, working seamlessly with dozens of seasonal statement garments.

The first step is to find a bottom layer that's transferrable from one occasion to the next; or, from summer to winter. There are tons of brands that specialize in this department, and Palermo's anti-trend, anti-seasonal collection is no exception. "The ability to layer various designs ... is very true to my personal style," the designer tells TZR.

Gotham/GC Images/Getty Images Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When trying to build your own versatile collection of core styles, take note of what Palermo names to be the essential pieces every closet needs – leather pants, a statement overcoat, tailored tuxedo suit, a beautiful midi skirt, and fabulous accessories. It make sense that the designer would gravitate towards the more classic styles, as her aesthetic is more timeless than trendy.

"I am not one to really pay attention to trends," shares the designer. "I have always just enjoyed wearing what makes me feel good and makes me feel like the best version of myself when I walk out of the house each day."

While it's likely that you have these pieces already hanging in your closet, if you're missing any of Palermo's must-have styles, continue on to shop them, below.