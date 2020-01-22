While some boot silhouettes come and go, combat boots are one of those styles that continue to make themselves known season after season. But this year the chunky boot is having a major moment after being spotted all over the Fall/Winter 2019 runways. Which means, there are ample sources of inspiration to pull from when trying out the look for yourself. And offering a more polished take on the trend, Olivia Palermo's latest look is one you'll want to bookmark.

No stranger to a sartorial moment, Palermo has developed a legion of fans (6.3 million Instagram followers to be exact) who can't wait to see what she wears next. And while the business woman has certainly served up her fair share of combat boot looks in the past, her most recent styling of the rugged shoe shape with a long-line knit dress offers a more polished take on a hard and soft pairing that's worth copying.

While running errands in New York City, the style guru was seen wearing a white midi-length, ribbed turtleneck dress over black tights with her shiny black combat boots. The chic contrast of the sophisticated knit dress with the tough vibe of the boots shows how this shoe style can feel elevated while maintaining its innate edge.

Palermo has mastered the art of layering — with this one being no exception. So for her jaunt around the city, Palermo tied a cream-colored sweater around her waist and sported a long bomber jacket in a military-green hue for a multi-dimensional look. And to complete her outfit, the style star carried a structured, black top-handle bag and pulled her hair back into a sleek bun.

Practical and stylish, the lug-sole boot is a winter-ready style that when matched with a cozy, sweater dress makes for a chic way to beat the chill. And with some of the coldest days of the year still ahead, this combination is one that can easily become your new go-to uniform. Even better? It's easy to replicate.

Continue on to shop a selection of combat boots and knit dresses that'll allow you to create your own version of OP's ensemble.