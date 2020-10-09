All hail coat season. Each year, fashion plates spend months getting ready to layer up in plush wools and leathers for the weeks before the holidays. Still, outerwear pieces can drum up a lofty tab, so shopping strategically is paramount. For those looking to invest in a statement coat, you might want to consider shopping the Olivia Palermo way — that is, by mixing timeless capsule pieces with affordable, trend-forward fashions. Need an example? Olivia Palermo's green coat outfit just provided an easy-to-follow template, and it's filled with in-stock pieces you can try, yourself.

On Oct. 8, the designer-influencer was seen walking around her neighborhood in Brooklyn, wearing a bold coat that tied in some trend-focused pieces. Beyond her resident scarf face covering (which Palermo famously popularized this summer), she sported a sea green MAX&Co. trench coat, worn open in the front with a slick ensemble underneath. Her matching leather top and culottes are from none other than Zara, and she keenly tied a belt (also MAX&Co.) to marry the co-ord set together. To finish the look, Palermo always wears a few like-minded accessories — to match her leathers, she chose Gianvito Rossi's combat boots; and for her jacket, a croc-embossed leather flap bag in emerald.

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Palermo's style file has long been the subject of careful study. Whether understated or extraverted, each look calls on the concept of capsule wardrobing, through which she has proven (and re-proven) that a well-rounded closet is a strategic one. For those looking to build a smart wardrobe, the no-fail guardrails are simple: go for a versatile greatcoat that spans occasions and outlives trends. From there, you can focus your ensemble on the new-and-now styles from this season — and they don't have to be overly exorbitant. Zara is Palermo's go-to for on-trend styles, offering today's favorites without straining your wallet.

To started building an efficient fall wardrobe of your own, start by browsing Palermo's ensemble ahead — including her exact coat, belt and boots. TZR also added a "like" shirt and pant option (also from Zara), as well as an affordable version of her bag, from JW Pei.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.