One rule in the beauty world is that you can never have too many nail polishes. But even if your collection is one of the most extensive out there, it means nothing if you don't have the essentials to perfect your manicures. And while it can be confusing to know exactly which tools you need to do so, Olive & June's The Tool Box makes it simple by just including them all. The best part is, manicure super fans can now get it on sale for a limited time.

Part of a larger sale, the well-equipped kit that's usually $42 is now available for $33.60 if you use the code SUNNY when you check out. But do note that the discount will only last from June 22 to June 28. The list of items included is perfectly curated, and no doubt part of how it has earned its five-star rating.

Everything you need to get started on the perfect at-home mani (and professional mani, really) is provided in the seven-piece set, such as a dual grit file, buffer cube, The Poppy universal polish bottle handle, and flat-edge clippers. To give your nails extra TLC, the kit also comes with a cactus flower cuticle serum, and for any mistakes, a clean-up brush and polish remover pot are at the ready for you.

And if you are in need of some new nail polish shades to use with the kit, you'll be happy to know that everything else on-site is also 20 percent off with the same code thanks to the brand's recently launched summer sale. So, you can test out some classics like CDJ, a creamy neutral, or refresh your entire collection by buying The Full Set, which includes all 39 shades from the brand along with one bottle of Top Coat.

Shop The Tool Box kit below and visit Olive & June's site to browse the rest of its discounted products.

