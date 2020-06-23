A nail polish sale is a special thing. Because while you may notice the prices of bottles, often times you know you're going to buy them regardless of how much you have to shell out. So, when a sale comes around, it's like the heavens open up and angels start singing. Which is why you're probably hearing the ethereal sounds now with Olive & June's current summer sale that features polishes, stickers, and tools to get your nails on their A game.

Running through June 28, the entire site is up for grabs at 20 percent off with the code "SUNNY" applied at checkout. And, as mentioned before, that includes everything the brand offers — from 39 different nail polishes in metallic, neutral, and bright hues to tools like nail clippers and cuticle oil.

With the dog days of summer officially here, you might think about buying the brand's latest summer collection, Olive & June Loves Zeba, which offers the brightest shades yet. You can buy singular bottles like the coral-hued Wild & Free marked down from $8 to $6.40 or splurge on a mani set, The Into You Box now $70.40, that includes all seven shades from the collection. And if not, the wide range of classics are all there, too: light pink, navy, red, and brown to name a few.

Ahead, seven products from Olive & June's summer sale to get you started.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.