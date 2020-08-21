Sure, every season has its color palette equivalent — pastels in the spring, warm brights in the summer — but none is as distinctive or unique as autumn's. Come October 1, all attention will have turned from sunshiny yellows and candy-apple reds to pumpkin-spiced oranges and mossy green hues, and you can make darn sure your nails won't get left behind with the new fall 2020 collection by Olive & June.

Launching Aug. 21, on the brand's seventh birthday, the L.A. salon-slash-polish maker's autumnal lineup, Nailfie Ready, consists of six shades, each (as always) named after an Olive & June "bestie." HGC, named after Ailsa Emmel aka @_happygocurly_, is the most neutral of the bunch — a soft, "creamy toasted" shade almost reminiscent of a chai tea latte.

Also on the lighter side are a sandy apricot named JO after Jasmine Ou (founder Sarah Gibson Tuttle's "very first hand model crush") and a warm terracotta named MG after fashion and beauty influencer Maddy Gutierrez. The range gets richer with LD, a rosy-pink tribute to Instagram nail sorceress Lauren Davis, and JJ, the obligatory cinnamon-brown shade named after Gibson Tuttle's personal pal, Juliana Joel.

The highlight of the bundle, however, has to be the newly trendy mossy green.

Dulled-down, almost murky-looking greens — think: seaweed, olive, and sage — have turned out to be the unexpected breakout star of summer 2020, working their way effortlessly into other fall launches like Essie's jungle-inspired lineup. The iconic drugstore brand made its new khaki-camo Heart of the Jungle shade the focal point of its fall drop.

Olive & June's is a similar cool mossy green color dubbed WKF after Katie Moser, better known as @whatkatefinds. The collection is vegan, cruelty-, and seven-free, featuring a base coat built right into the formula. The new hues are $8 a bottle or $56 for the whole set plus a top coat, all available on OliveandJune.com.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.