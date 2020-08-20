Much like the rest of this year, fall's makeup trends are shaping up to be an unexpected array of colors and an extension of summer's bright hues. In order to really continue the vibrant energy of monochrome eyeshadow and neon nails, the inspiration behind Essie's fall 2020 collection turned far away from fall foliage and instead looked to the jungle. While you might not associate autumn with thwacking your way through a rainforest, these polishes will make you forget pumpkin spice and embrace cargo pants, vines, and waterfalls.

Coming in a rainbow of warm-toned shades — only one of which could be considered an expected fall-time neutral — the six polishes ring up at $9 per bottle. These colors sing a very different tune from Essie's 2019 collection, which featured a line of metallics and mattes with names like On the Bright Cider and Sweater Weather — very unlike the primary-reminiscent shades in 2020's set.

But according to the website, the brand is very aware it's moving away from classic hues. "With an unduplicated, nuanced Essie point of view — these fall shades break tradition in bold, electrified, and majestic hues." Of the lot, the most unforeseen colors are Waterfall in Love, a matte cobalt blue; Don't Be Spotted, a metallic macaroni yellow; and Heart of the Jungle, an army green, which all certainly work for the season, but are much brighter than your usual fall manicure.

More familiar are Adrenaline Brush and Swing of Things — an apple red and a berry color — classic year-round shades that can usually be found when the temperatures drop. But the shade most similar to years past is Cargo Cameo, a coppery, shimmery brown that'll suit the needs of any fall traditionalist.

Essie, like many brands, has kept up with the maximalist color trend that's had a heavy hold over spring and summer, and decidedly opted for something a little more original this pumpkin-picking season. To shake up your own fall manicure, you can shop the new collection, below.

