It's no secret that the Olay Regenerist Retinol24 collection is a bit of a cult fave — if you could even call it just that. Here in the U.S., the brand sells two jars of the Regenerist Retinol24 Face Moisturizer per minute, with the purple packaging virtually synonymous with retinol at this point. So, it was more than a big deal when Olay announced the new Regenerist Retinol24 MAX Night collection, which just arrived on stores shelves this Oct. 1. Similar to the original Retinol24 lineup, the new products are affordable, easy to use, and genuinely accessible, available virtually wherever you normally shop for Olay.

However, as you can probably tell from the new collection's name, expect an even more powerful formula. The Retinol24 MAX products feature 20 percent more Retinol24 Complex than the originals; this includes retinol and retinyl propionate. This is then blended with vitamin B3, creating a proprietary mix that delivers retinol's transformative perks while still keeping your skin hydrated and happy.

There are three ways to introduce the new Retinol24 MAX into your routine, as well — with each product retailing at only $32.99 on Olay's website. The Regenerist Retinol24 MAX Night Face Moisturizer is a great starting point, since the rich hydrator can be used as easily as any other face cream. Simply dab it on at night, work the moisturizer into your face and neck, and follow up with SPF the next day. (Solid advice for any retinol product, by the way.)

Already have a moisturizer you adore? Then opt for the layering-friendly Regenerist Retinol24 MAX Night Serum instead. Or, for a more targeted approach, the Regenerist Retinol24 MAX Night Eye Cream — it's best suited for smoothing lines and brightening dark spots around the eye area. Regardless of which Retinol24 MAX option you choose, each new product is formulated without fragrance, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, or synthetic dyes.

This isn't the only new addition to Olay's skincare line, either. The beauty brand just dropped the equally new Regenerist Ultra Rich Face Moisturizers, a fragrance-optional duo perfect for those after all-day hydration sans greasiness. Visit Olay's website to explore all of the just-dropped products, or keep on scrolling to shop the Regenerist Retinol24 MAX Night collection.

