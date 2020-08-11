If shopping online sales has become somewhat of a new...hobby in the last few months, welcome to the team. While scouring every page for the best deal or checking out before your cart has expires might make you break a sweat, the newest sale that has kicked off is more like a party than a sport. Even if your own birthday is months away, you can treat yourself at the Olay Anniversary Sale, which is running from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, and giving you gifts to celebrate the brand turning 68.

Sitewide, all products are 25 percent off, and this includes one of the brand's moisturizers that has 8,600+ five-star reviews. But there are a lot more discounts to take note of, and plenty of bonus gifts, too, such as a free beach towel with a purchase over $60 or more and a free mirror decal if you buy more than $35 worth. The discounts themselves are lengthy, so refer back to this list to make sure you're getting every deal possible.

To start, it's worth scanning the clearance section, since you'll be able to get half off with the code "OLAY50." You can also get $2 off any Olay Regenerist Moisturizer with the code "PRESENT," serum with the code "CANDLE," and eye product with the code "CAKE." To get $1 off of literally *any* skincare product you want, just type in "BIRTHDAY." And the icing on this metaphorical birthday cake is that all purchases are eligible for free shipping.

Phew, got all that? Good, up ahead you can shop some of the best sale items that are helping say happy birthday to Olay.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.