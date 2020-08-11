Olay’s 2020 Anniversary Sale Includes 25% Off Sitewide — & So Much More
If shopping online sales has become somewhat of a new...hobby in the last few months, welcome to the team. While scouring every page for the best deal or checking out before your cart has expires might make you break a sweat, the newest sale that has kicked off is more like a party than a sport. Even if your own birthday is months away, you can treat yourself at the Olay Anniversary Sale, which is running from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, and giving you gifts to celebrate the brand turning 68.
Sitewide, all products are 25 percent off, and this includes one of the brand's moisturizers that has 8,600+ five-star reviews. But there are a lot more discounts to take note of, and plenty of bonus gifts, too, such as a free beach towel with a purchase over $60 or more and a free mirror decal if you buy more than $35 worth. The discounts themselves are lengthy, so refer back to this list to make sure you're getting every deal possible.
To start, it's worth scanning the clearance section, since you'll be able to get half off with the code "OLAY50." You can also get $2 off any Olay Regenerist Moisturizer with the code "PRESENT," serum with the code "CANDLE," and eye product with the code "CAKE." To get $1 off of literally *any* skincare product you want, just type in "BIRTHDAY." And the icing on this metaphorical birthday cake is that all purchases are eligible for free shipping.
Phew, got all that? Good, up ahead you can shop some of the best sale items that are helping say happy birthday to Olay.
A skincare routine is never complete if hyaluronic acid isn't part of it. If you've been missing out or need to stock up, this version from Olay is on sale for $28.99 and will ensure that your complexion retains moisture while looking plump and dewy.
With almost 8,700 five-star reviews, the cult status surrounding this now-$25.12 moisturizer can't be denied. Full of vitamin B3, amino peptides, hyaluronic acid, and antioxidants, this cream is able to exfoliate, moisturize, *and* firm your skin.
Part of Olay's retinol line, this eye cream, which is currently $28.99, has just over 1,000 five-star reviews. While you may have previously been told that retinols shouldn't go around your eyes, it's actually a top-notch ingredient for diminishing fine lines and dark circles in this area.
Olay is a Leo, and to celebrate the vibrant, confident nature of Leos, it has created a set of amazing masks at a steep discount. Included in the pack is: a Brightening Overnight Gel Mask, Hydrating Overnight Gel Mask, Firming Overnight Gel Mask, Glow Boost Clay Stick Mask, and 66-count of the Daily Facials Deeply Purifying Clean Cleansing Cloths. Oh, and it's only $41.99 right now.
An AHA peel and vitamin C mask are the dream team, working hard to slough away dead skin cells while giving you a fresh otherworldly glow. This set from Olay requires zero scrubbing or physical peeling and can be done in less than five minutes. Grab the duo now while it's on sale for $20.24.
On sale for $57.99, this set includes the Regenerist Retinol 24 Face Moisturizer to use at night and the Regenerist Whip Face Moisturizer with SPF 25 for your daytime cream. The retinol is a must-have in any nighttime routine and the SPF is essential for keeping yourself protected against UV rays.
Serving as a physical exfoliant and deep cleanser, you can currently get this powerful brush for $25.12. Used with your favorite face wash and warm water, this two-speed tool allows you to wave goodbye to dirt, melted makeup, and other impurities.
TBH, stick formulas are just fun to use, and this particular one touting 600+ five-star reviews moisturizes, refreshes, and revives dull, dry skin. Swipe it on pre-moisturizer and makeup to give yourself a boost of hydration and a smooth layer for the rest of your products. Scoop it up while it's on sale for $20.24.