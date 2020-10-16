Since the moment our incisors emerged — or shortly thereafter — we've been brushing them dutifully, morning and night, with what? A blend of aluminum hydroxide and artificial sweeteners? Despite the newfound focus on conscious beauty, dental hygiene seems to have missed the wave of modernization. But clean, eco-friendly oral care is out there, thanks to the new wellness brand by former Glossier exec Youn Chang, OJOOK.

After leaving her position as Glossier's Executive Director of Supply Chain, Chang set off on somewhat of an unpaved path into the world of sustainable, non-toxic toothpaste. Sure, there are a few mainstays already holding up the market — you know, the usual Dr. Bronner's and Tom's of Maine varieties — but OJOOK exudes holistic Eastern wellness vibes.

According to the brand, keeping your natural teeth into your 80s and 90s is "viewed as key for longevity" in East Asia. Good oral health can reportedly improve brain function, foster a healthy cardiovascular system, and even lead to better sleep.

"Our vision is to integrate science, mastery, and cultural heritage, because we believe oral care should be as useful as it is beautiful," OJOOK's website says. "We are committed to reshaping routines into rituals and inspiring sacred experiences that define our days."

The brand debuted with a toothpaste containing nano-hydroxyapatite (nHA) and Korean bamboo salt. The former is a non-toxic fluoride alternative that helps to remineralize enamel, alleviate sensitivity, prevent cavities, and brighten teeth. The latter, also called "Jukyeom," is a type of salt that gets baked in bamboo nine times over 1,300 days. Baking the salt repeatedly turns it from neutral to alkaline, restoring the mouth to an ideal germ-fighting pH.

OJOOK says the $18 peppermint-flavored toothpaste will be joined by a plastic-free and compostable floss containing the brand's hero ingredients — nHA and bamboo salt — plus anti-inflammatory beeswax come November. It anticipates compiling the two into clean, eco-friendly holiday wellness kits soon, too.

For now, shop the au naturel toothpaste at OJOOKCare.com.

