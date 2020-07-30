The months of 2020 have unfolded to reveal a year that no one could have predicted. And just as you might expect, everyone’s approach to shopping has shifted accordingly. Spring and summer are typically the seasons where fashion lovers from all corners of the world tap into their bolder, or more playful, sartorial choices. However, when the most exciting activities amount to errands or low-key and socially-distanced gatherings, well, it’s safe to say no one’s getting that dressed up. Instead, people have been stocking up on more comfortable pieces, including athleisure brands like Nike — which just took the top spot on Lyst for the hottest brand of the moment.

You may already be familiar with Lyst, the global fashion search platform, which puts together a quarterly report to rank the most popular brands and products from that period by analyzing online shopping behavior. To no one’s surprise, the platform’s findings reflect the new world that the fashion industry faces: an era where almost everyone is in quarantine around the clock.

According to the report, Nike — which recently pledged $40 million to organizations fighting for social justice — experienced a 75 percent increase in digital sales, which made up 30 percent of the brand’s total revenue. The activewear brand’s uptick in popularity has no doubt been a result of the world’s shift to self-isolation. However, Nike also knocked Virgil Abloh’s luxury streetwear brand Off-White from its reigning spot as the hottest brand of 2020’s first quarter. This goes to show that Nike has the chops for creating pieces that are functional, comfortable, and stylish (but let’s be honest: there was no doubt about that).

Though Nike may have taken the title of the hottest brand from 2020’s second quarter, shoppers are still finding a place in their wardrobes (or at the very least, their search engines) for luxury brands. Gucci, Balenciaga, and Prada respectively took the third, fourth, and fifth place for hottest labels, showcasing their staying power in the industry.

Just in case you’re wondering what people are buying from Nike, the brand’s $65 NikeCourt Victory skirt landed on Lyst’ roundup of the most popular products — underscoring the rise of tennis skirts and other trends inspired by the preppy sport. Other best-selling items from the past quarter include Birkenstock sandals (the top item on the list) and the viral $458 Serita Dress from Cult Gaia, which has been seen on It girls including Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, and others.

Scroll down to shop some of the products to make Lyst’s Hottest Women’s Products for Q2 2020.