Although the beauty industry may've slowed down its makeup launch schedule post-holiday season, a steady stream of body care has slowly — but surely — taken over your favorite retailers. You may've noticed the uptick in products while scrolling through Ulta's website or perusing Target's aisles. All of a sudden, summer scents are arriving on the shelves, hand sanitizers look fashion forward, and staple brands are embracing a new wave of Millennial pink. The new 2020 body-care products are here, and they deserve a spot on your radar. (Or, better yet, in your bathroom cabinet.)

And no, you don't actually have to leave your house to shop through The Zoe Report's top picks. Below are 10 new launches you can find online from a variety of body-care brands — ranging from the Insta-favorite Nécessaire, which just dropped deodorant, to tried-and-true brands such as Skintimate, Sun Bum, and J. R. Watkins. There's a new product for every budget, too, whether you're on the hunt for luxury CBD treatments or just want to pick up an under-$10 shower gel.

& Other Stories Riviera Postcard Body Scrub

& Other Stories' new scent, Riviera Postcard, smells like summer in a jar. Notes of lemon zest, pineapple, and vanilla accent the new collection, available as an exfoliating body scrub, mini hand cream, and more.

Nécessaire Deodorant

Courtesy of Nécessaire

Nécessaire gave aluminum-free deodorant an Instagram-friendly makeover, housing its new eucalyptus-scented drop in a chic mint tube.

Skintimate Bloom Women's Razor

Skintimate just revamped its look, starting with razors and shave gels now available at Target; expect to see body wash, lotion, and butter soon, too.

Sun Bum Scalp & Hair Mist SPF 30

Sun Bum's got you covered from head to toe thanks to its new SPF drop — a scalp-and-hair mist that delivers sun protection to skin that's often ignored.

Highborn Moon Saber Aromatic CBD Body Oil

The freshly relaunched Highborn offers a mix of CBD (and CBD-free) body oils that double up as perfume — like the bright floral Moon Saber.

Lano Minty 101 Ointment Balm

Lano's cult-famous Original 101 Ointment just got mintier. The new moisturizing lip treatment features refreshing peppermint oil, plus the brand's signature lanolin.

J. R. Watkins Sleep Creamy Body Wash

J. R. Watkins just launched a new line of bath and body-care products. Snag one of three new scents — Sleep, Detox, and Awaken — to help you unwind (or liven up, depending on your pick).

Megababe Squeaky Clean Hand Sanitizer

Powerful enough to kill 99.9 percent of bacteria, Megababe's new hand sanitizer is still small and portable enough to be tossed into your bag.

Pacifica Coconut Cream Clean Deodorant

Pacifica's Coconut Cream Clean Deodorant will make clean body-care fans very happy — it's $12, vegan, cruelty free, and available at Ulta.

Kiwi Botanicals Shower Gel

Seriously affordable, this new body wash from drugstore beauty brand Kiwi Botanicals is available in chamomile and charcoal versions, too.