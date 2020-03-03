Ah, March. The time of the year when those frigid temperatures begin to slowly rise, and springtime beauty reveals itself on brick-and-mortar and digital shelves everywhere. And as those 30 degree days creep up to the late 50s, this month is proving to be no different with new March 2020 beauty launches crafted with winter rehab in mind.

From Tatcha's brand new Liquid Silk Canvas that creates a second skin-like shield that helps makeup last even on the warmest and most sweltering of days, to Dolce & Gabbana's latest fragrance that smells of a summer evening on the mesmerizing Italian coast, the newest in beauty is proof that brighter, and warmer days are on the horizon. And when it comes to makeup, emphasis is being put on glowy, effortless skin with the help of Bobbi Brown's new liquid to powder foundation formula, and Marc Jacobs Beauty's Coconut Bronzing Stick.

So whether you're looking to add a new fragrance, need to clear up acne ASAP, or are simply in need of a great conditioner, check out 31 new March launches for every day of the month that will have you prepped for vacation, and ready to do some spring beauty cleaning.

March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Makeup

March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Hair

March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Skin

March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Body

March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Fragrance

March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Nails