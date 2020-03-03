31 New March 2020 Beauty Launches That Are All About Springtime Prep
Ah, March. The time of the year when those frigid temperatures begin to slowly rise, and springtime beauty reveals itself on brick-and-mortar and digital shelves everywhere. And as those 30 degree days creep up to the late 50s, this month is proving to be no different with new March 2020 beauty launches crafted with winter rehab in mind.
From Tatcha's brand new Liquid Silk Canvas that creates a second skin-like shield that helps makeup last even on the warmest and most sweltering of days, to Dolce & Gabbana's latest fragrance that smells of a summer evening on the mesmerizing Italian coast, the newest in beauty is proof that brighter, and warmer days are on the horizon. And when it comes to makeup, emphasis is being put on glowy, effortless skin with the help of Bobbi Brown's new liquid to powder foundation formula, and Marc Jacobs Beauty's Coconut Bronzing Stick.
So whether you're looking to add a new fragrance, need to clear up acne ASAP, or are simply in need of a great conditioner, check out 31 new March launches for every day of the month that will have you prepped for vacation, and ready to do some spring beauty cleaning.
March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Makeup
On Mar. 4, the brand is launching a lip trio of three new shades to celebrate seven years of creating products cleaner and safer for the environment.
MAC teamed up with actress Alexa Demie for a “More Than Meets The Eye Collection” that officially launched Mar. 2. Included are 10 new Dazzleshadow shades with intense metallic pigments.
Created with rosehip oil and powerful pigments, this late Feb. launch is the tint you've been looking for if you like comfortable and all-day wear.
This Mar. 1 launch marks the first ever liquid to powder formula for the makeup favorite. Available in 40 shades, it's waterproof, sweat-proof and humidity resistant.
Unlike the traditional falsies, with this set, which launched Feb. 26, you place the wisps under your natural lashes for a more natural and wispier finish.
Available in two shades, these customizable drops provide a summer glow with radiant pigments.The sun-kissed touch in a bottle hit stores in late Feb.
The late Feb. launch, available in eight shades, is a waterproof formula with no-tug technology so the liner never skips or tugs on the water line.
March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Hair
The new Titanium + Ion Professional Flat Iron, launched Mar. 1, is designed to help straighten, style, and even curl hair with its rounded edges. Heating up to 455 degrees, hair will be silky smooth.
Seen reformulated their beloved conditioner in a fragrance-free formula that won't clog pores or cause breakouts on the face, body or along the hair line. The innovative dermatologist-backed formula made its way to shelves on Mar. 1.
Crafted in Korea, this innovative late Feb. launch minimizes drying time to eliminate heat damage. Even better, it weighs in at under one pound.
Launching early Mar., this conditioning mist works as a leave-in while also added loads of volume to tresses.
This Feb. 27 launch, a blend castor and rosehip oils, brings out the definition of curls, with softness and shine without crunching or flakiness.
March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Skin
This sleep-approved duo, launching Mar. 1, features four 25mg CBD gel capsules and two Broad Spectrum CBD-infused patches that guarantees a peaceful sleep to your destination.
This penetrating yet lightweight gel-to-cream texture launched officially on Feb. 28. It literally melts into skin, calming and smoothing even the most damaged of textures.
Look no further than this mid-Mar. launch to give your skin the glow it needs. This kit pairs a Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power Toner and a Superberry Hydrate and Glow Overnight Dream Mask for radiant skin when you wake.
This lightweight serum, launching Mar. 13, protects the skin from the damaging tays of the sun and from pollution without the heavy feel.
Sara Happ's best-sellers come in one place on Mar. 7. The Brown Sugar Lip Scrub and Lip Slip One Luxe Gloss work together to provide your smoothest lips yet.
This exciting Mar. 3 launch, which is a weightless oil-free liquid silk primer, protects skin from pollutants and the sometimes harsh effects of makeup.
This highly concentrated vitamin B3 serum tightens and minimizes the look of sagging pores damage created by sun spots. The potent formula arrived to save skin everywhere on Feb. 28.
Acne sufferers, Mar. 3 is a day to rejoice. This supercharged cleanser that targets blemishes and diminishes scarring is 2% salicylic acid and antimicrobial colloidal silver.
March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Body
Treat your skin to the gift of glow with this waterproof, all-over body bronzer that blurs while enriching the skin with a subtle shimmer. The spring-approved body must-have launched Feb. 21.
Dropping Mar. 4, this trio of masks each targets dryness, acne and sagging with ingredients like centella asiatica extract, green tea, licorice, chamomile, rosemary extract, and sea daffodil.
This decadent shower oil slowly transforms into a delicate foam that gently cleanses the body for a moisturizing shower experience. Add it to your shower routine on Mar.18.
Pacifica's late Feb. Coconut Cream Clean Deodorant will make clean body-care fans very happy — it's $12, vegan, cruelty free, and available at Ulta.
March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Fragrance
Lhullier's debut fragrance, launching Mar. 3, includes notes of Sicilian bergamot, freesia bouquet, hyacinth and wood in a custom bottle design that's reminiscent of a calming garden.
Inspired by bouquets of flowers, Diptyque's Feb. 27 addition comes in the form of six unique fragrances embodying the aroma of our favorite florals.
Crafted with the intent of transporting the senses to a springtime on the Italian coast, the notes of mango and grapefruit essence, paired with jasmine and woods, are nothing short of captivating. The early March launch is a must-have for the upcoming season.
With sambac jasmine, tuberose crystal, and velvet almond, the newest edition to the Good Girl family, launching Mar. 1, is all about channeling your inner goddess.
10% of Nest's mid-March Apple Blossom collection will be given to NEXT for AUTISM, a non-profit organization that designs, launches, and supports innovative programs aimed at those living with autism.
March 2020 New Beauty Launches: Nails
Filled with coconut oil and jojoba seed oil, the Mar. 3 launch penetrates the skin to help soften, heal and protect dry, cracked cuticles.