Net-A-Porter's Black Friday Sale Includes Favorites From GANNI, Khaite, & More

By Danielle Naer
Net-A-Porter is known in the industry as a fashion mecca of sorts, where shoppers can access new-and-now styles before they're available anywhere else. That said, its always-current arsenal of Bottega Veneta It-bags and BY FAR heels is always in demand, and therefore, rarely marked down. That is, until the holiday season rolls around. Net-A-Porter's Black Friday sale is the one worth shouting about, planning for, and marking down on your calendar for the years ahead (spoiler: fashion insiders already have). For the first time — and for a limited time — the e-tailer is reducing its offering by up to 50 percent, and styles are going quickly.

This year, the on-sale assortment reflects the way style fans are getting dressed — with a healthy mix of luxury (Versace) and middle market (GANNI) favorites. Take Frankie Shop, for instance: the destination is loved by the Instagram set for its boxy blazers and shoulder-padded tees, both of which are 30 percent off at NAP through the sale. Also in the clothing category, the stockist has favorites from Anine Bing, L.A.'s destination for Scandi style, all over the sale — including silky slip skirts to pussybow blouses. Fans of Tom Ford's top-of-market knits will relish the chance to grab its metallic turtleneck, whose shimmery threads are perfect for the holiday season, for half-off through the event.

For those who favor Birkenstocks (celebs, that means you) — the brand's cult-loved collaboration with Proenza Schouler is a favorite of Kendall Jenner's, and it's dropping in price from $450 to a lower-than-ever $270. Also in footwear, shopper's won't be able to save on Bottega Veneta's tire boots, a bestseller at NAP — but Ann Demeulemeester's Leather ankle boots are a close second, and they're 30 percent off.

The best part of NAP's sale? They're awarding an extra 15 percent off of the sale price at checkout, so your total is even lower than listed. Plus, shipping is free for all orders over $250. Browse the chicest pieces on offer below.

Eva cotton-jersey tank
$75$52.30
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Camilla croc-effect leather knee boots
$710$426
BY FAR
Envelope leather clutch
$650$390
HUNTING SEASON
Katy lace-trimmed silk-charmeuse midi dress
$500$300
ANINE BING
Two-tone faille pumps
$330$165
BEZVA
Maria Cocoon oversized faux shearling coat
$380$228
STAND STUDIO
+ Birkenstock Milano topstitched glossed-leather slingback sandals
$450$270
PROENZA SCHOULER
Metallic stretch-knit turtleneck top
$1,490$745
TOM FORD
Knitted socks
$30$15
FALKE
Colette whipstitched ribbed cashmere sweater
$1,280$768
KHAITE
Tasseled gold-tone necklace
$555$277.50
ETRO
Tate suede ankle boots
$1,055$738.50
THE ATTICO
Reversible convertible cotton-blend trench coat
$1,285$642.50
KASSL EDITION
Leather ankle boots
$1,110$777
Ann Demeulemeester
Elvira crepe blazer
$340$238
The Frankie Shop
Anouk quilted faux leather tote
$220$132
A.W.A.K.E. MODE
Open-back ribbed-knit maxi dress
$525$315
CHRISTOPHER ESBER
Belt gold-plated ring
$295$177
JENNIFER FISHER
Ann ruched underwired swimsuit
$250$150
DODO BAR OR
Delilah pussy-bow silk-satin jacquard blouse
$300$180
ANINE BING
+ NET SUSTAIN V-10 metallic-trimmed leather and mesh sneakers
$150$90
VEJA
Galena ruffled floral-print georgette midi dress
$278$166.80
REFORMATION
Den leather straight-leg pants
$1,290$903
JOSEPH
Ribbed striped wool-blend beanie
$100$60
GANNI
Avenue paneled stretch leggings
$118$70.80
ALO YOGA