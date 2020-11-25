Net-A-Porter is known in the industry as a fashion mecca of sorts, where shoppers can access new-and-now styles before they're available anywhere else. That said, its always-current arsenal of Bottega Veneta It-bags and BY FAR heels is always in demand, and therefore, rarely marked down. That is, until the holiday season rolls around. Net-A-Porter's Black Friday sale is the one worth shouting about, planning for, and marking down on your calendar for the years ahead (spoiler: fashion insiders already have). For the first time — and for a limited time — the e-tailer is reducing its offering by up to 50 percent, and styles are going quickly.

This year, the on-sale assortment reflects the way style fans are getting dressed — with a healthy mix of luxury (Versace) and middle market (GANNI) favorites. Take Frankie Shop, for instance: the destination is loved by the Instagram set for its boxy blazers and shoulder-padded tees, both of which are 30 percent off at NAP through the sale. Also in the clothing category, the stockist has favorites from Anine Bing, L.A.'s destination for Scandi style, all over the sale — including silky slip skirts to pussybow blouses. Fans of Tom Ford's top-of-market knits will relish the chance to grab its metallic turtleneck, whose shimmery threads are perfect for the holiday season, for half-off through the event.

BACKGRID

For those who favor Birkenstocks (celebs, that means you) — the brand's cult-loved collaboration with Proenza Schouler is a favorite of Kendall Jenner's, and it's dropping in price from $450 to a lower-than-ever $270. Also in footwear, shopper's won't be able to save on Bottega Veneta's tire boots, a bestseller at NAP — but Ann Demeulemeester's Leather ankle boots are a close second, and they're 30 percent off.

The best part of NAP's sale? They're awarding an extra 15 percent off of the sale price at checkout, so your total is even lower than listed. Plus, shipping is free for all orders over $250. Browse the chicest pieces on offer below.

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.