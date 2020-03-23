When it comes to fuss-free, warm-weather outfits, arguably nothing beats a comfortable spring dress. And if you're on the hunt for that perfect throw-on-and-go style, look no further than Mr. Larkin's Ode Dress. Arriving just in time for your seasonal wardrobe switch, the brand's beloved frock has been restocked in a trio of fresh fabrics, and its effortless, elevated design makes it an everyday piece that's worthy of a hanger in your closet.

Ringing in for $320 each, the bestselling Ode Dress is now up for grabs in three new special-edition fabrics — a lightweight polyester, multi-colored deadstock plaid, a classic black soft poplin, and a refreshing seafoam soft poplin. And while each iteration of the sought-after silhouette brings a different vibe, they're all equally capable of becoming a piece you turn to again and again for years to come — aka, a forever dress.

The peasant-inspired frock's puffed-sleeves, square neckline, oversized fit, and ruffle hem makes it an eye-catching style that brings together several on-trend elements that have been popping up on the runways and in street-style. However, unlike other spring dresses you may come across, this design also offers side-seam pockets and a handy removable belt, which will allow you to completely transform the shape of the dress from relaxed to tailored within seconds (hello, new favorite vacation frock).

Courtesy of Mr. Larkin Courtesy of Mr. Larkin

However, being able to cinch the waist is just one of the many ways this dress proves its versatility — it's also a piece that you can seamlessly transition between the seasons. While the weather is still a bit chilly, match up the midi-length frock with a pair of your favorite knee-high boots to keep your legs covered. Not ready to bare your arms? No problem: layer a thin turtleneck underneath and you're good to go.

Of course, when the temperature does rise, you can pretty much style all your favorite spring footwear with this frock. For a casual daytime look, consider keeping the dress loose and match it up with a pair of espadrilles or slide sandals. Meanwhile, for the office, style it with the belt and a set of block-heel mules.

Courtesy of Mr. Larkin

And when it comes to evening attire, this dress will match up just as nicely with barely-there strappy sandals as it will with the on-trend heeled flip-flops you may be looking to test drive. Top off your nighttime ensemble with a set of modern, oversized hoops or colorful statement danglers — two styles you can expect to see a lot of this season.

Now ready to bring this easy-to-wear dress into your wardrobe? Continue on to shop the style before your size sells out.