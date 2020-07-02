The Zoe Report
Edward Berthelot/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Moda Operandi's Summer Sale Means 65% Off Of Warm-Weather Must-Haves

By Danielle Naer
Share

122 pages — that's how long the fabled Moda Operandi Summer sale is this year. With thousands of sprawling markdowns across It-girl favorites like Bottega Veneta, Dannijo, Jacquemus and more, there's a lot to sift through — but not to worry. TZR's cutting through to the most-coveted pieces, ranging from more conservative discounts (30 percent off) to last-chance price slashes (up to 70 percent off).

Included in the markdown are a trove of highly sought-after Loewe purses, including the Puzzle Mini and Gate shoulder bags in solids and split tones, based on your preference. All of these are at 40 percent off right now, a markdown that's unrivaled anywhere else that carries the Spanish heritage brand's recent styles. Speaking of investment bags worth shopping for, Paco Rabanne's sequin-spangled 1969 bag is at a whopping 60 percent off — and there's fewer and fewer left by the minute. And, while there's some summer left to be relished, you can peruse a slew of swimwear looks, including half-off tangerine-hued monokinis from celeb-favorite Tropic of C (see Lais Ribeiro's leopard swimsuit by the brand for styling inspiration).

For the 13 best styles, continue ahead:

We only include products that have been independently selected by The Zoe Report's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Neotropics Cropped Polka-Dot Satin-Jacquard Top
$1,150$345
JOHANNA ORTIZ

Plucked right from the 70 percent off section, this Johanna Ortiz crop can be styled with trousers or a matching skirt.

Small Leather-Trimmed Embroidered Straw Tote
$690$414
LOEWE

Loewe's rendition of the raffia tote is super chic, adding scarlet embroidery and the brand's signature leather patch

Off-The-Shoulder Cotton Midi Shirt Dress
$1,795$1,077
BRANDON MAXWELL

Off-shoulder frocks were seen in several SS2020 collections, but Brandon Maxwell's clean cotton rendition is the one to invite into your wardrobe this summer.

Raw Cat-Eye Acetate Sunglasses
$575$202
Maison Margiela

Oblong acetate sunnies are everywhere this season. For those who prefer a more angular style, Maison Margiela's invites a gentle cat-eye while still tapping the viral trend.

Color-Block One-Shoulder Merino Wool Maxi Dress
$595$238
Victor Glemaud

This color-blocked, asymmetrical dress by Glemaud is perfect for slipping into after a long day of sun-bronzing.

Transparent Sparkle 1969 Shoulder Bag
$1,250$500
PACO RABANNE

Paco Rabanne's sparkling handbags have long dominated the evening bag space — with this style in particular withstanding the test of time.

Printed Cotton T-Shirt
$300$105
Heron Preston

Kendall Jenner loves a great Heron Preston men's tee. The designer is known for its graphic tops, and this one offers a psychedelic twist.

Hammer Croc-Effect Leather Sandals
$440$154
Simon Miller

These square-toed, square-heeled sandals from Simon Miller feature a warm-toned croc leather that's great for summer styling.

Merino Wool Polo Shirt
$395$158
Victor Glemaud

Glemaud's Polo features a contrast-hued lettuce edge, adding a versatile update to the sunny yellow top.

Savanna Cutout Ruched Swimsuit
$150$75
Tropic of C

Elsa Hosk's favorite swimsuit brand, Tropic of C, is known for offering unique silhouettes, and this ruched suit is no exception.

Transparent Sole Leather Low-Top Sneakers
$498$175
Common Projects

Cult-sneaker brand Common Projects as several styles included in the sale, many of which have sold out. This one is also well on its way.

Margherita Floral-Print Crepe Mini Dress
$170$85
Faithfull The Brand

Kate Middleton's favorite sundress brand has tons in Moda's sale, including this floral crepe mini that's just $85.

Mirabel Straw Hat
$475$167
Eugenia KIm

This flat-topped hat gives the straw sun hat a 2020 update, featuring a textured print for added dimension.