Moda Operandi's Summer Sale Means 65% Off Of Warm-Weather Must-Haves
122 pages — that's how long the fabled Moda Operandi Summer sale is this year. With thousands of sprawling markdowns across It-girl favorites like Bottega Veneta, Dannijo, Jacquemus and more, there's a lot to sift through — but not to worry. TZR's cutting through to the most-coveted pieces, ranging from more conservative discounts (30 percent off) to last-chance price slashes (up to 70 percent off).
Included in the markdown are a trove of highly sought-after Loewe purses, including the Puzzle Mini and Gate shoulder bags in solids and split tones, based on your preference. All of these are at 40 percent off right now, a markdown that's unrivaled anywhere else that carries the Spanish heritage brand's recent styles. Speaking of investment bags worth shopping for, Paco Rabanne's sequin-spangled 1969 bag is at a whopping 60 percent off — and there's fewer and fewer left by the minute. And, while there's some summer left to be relished, you can peruse a slew of swimwear looks, including half-off tangerine-hued monokinis from celeb-favorite Tropic of C (see Lais Ribeiro's leopard swimsuit by the brand for styling inspiration).
For the 13 best styles, continue ahead:
Plucked right from the 70 percent off section, this Johanna Ortiz crop can be styled with trousers or a matching skirt.
Loewe's rendition of the raffia tote is super chic, adding scarlet embroidery and the brand's signature leather patch
Off-shoulder frocks were seen in several SS2020 collections, but Brandon Maxwell's clean cotton rendition is the one to invite into your wardrobe this summer.
Oblong acetate sunnies are everywhere this season. For those who prefer a more angular style, Maison Margiela's invites a gentle cat-eye while still tapping the viral trend.
This color-blocked, asymmetrical dress by Glemaud is perfect for slipping into after a long day of sun-bronzing.
Paco Rabanne's sparkling handbags have long dominated the evening bag space — with this style in particular withstanding the test of time.
Kendall Jenner loves a great Heron Preston men's tee. The designer is known for its graphic tops, and this one offers a psychedelic twist.
These square-toed, square-heeled sandals from Simon Miller feature a warm-toned croc leather that's great for summer styling.
Glemaud's Polo features a contrast-hued lettuce edge, adding a versatile update to the sunny yellow top.
Elsa Hosk's favorite swimsuit brand, Tropic of C, is known for offering unique silhouettes, and this ruched suit is no exception.
Cult-sneaker brand Common Projects as several styles included in the sale, many of which have sold out. This one is also well on its way.
Kate Middleton's favorite sundress brand has tons in Moda's sale, including this floral crepe mini that's just $85.