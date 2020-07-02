122 pages — that's how long the fabled Moda Operandi Summer sale is this year. With thousands of sprawling markdowns across It-girl favorites like Bottega Veneta, Dannijo, Jacquemus and more, there's a lot to sift through — but not to worry. TZR's cutting through to the most-coveted pieces, ranging from more conservative discounts (30 percent off) to last-chance price slashes (up to 70 percent off).

Included in the markdown are a trove of highly sought-after Loewe purses, including the Puzzle Mini and Gate shoulder bags in solids and split tones, based on your preference. All of these are at 40 percent off right now, a markdown that's unrivaled anywhere else that carries the Spanish heritage brand's recent styles. Speaking of investment bags worth shopping for, Paco Rabanne's sequin-spangled 1969 bag is at a whopping 60 percent off — and there's fewer and fewer left by the minute. And, while there's some summer left to be relished, you can peruse a slew of swimwear looks, including half-off tangerine-hued monokinis from celeb-favorite Tropic of C (see Lais Ribeiro's leopard swimsuit by the brand for styling inspiration).

For the 13 best styles, continue ahead:

