Though seemingly off to a bit of a late start this year, summer is officially in full swing. For those of you who are just kicking off your summer swimwear research, not to worry — you're not alone. Luckily, beach-y swimsuit pics are in no shortage — and the latest celeb-approved swimwear brand to make a glowing appearance is one to have on your radar. Plucked from the beaches of Malibu, Lais Ribeiro's leopard-print swimsuit look is making a strong case for the bold print — and the one-piece — in 2020.

On Jun. 27, the Victoria's Secret model traded out her staying-at-home lounge pieces for something a bit more splashy. Along the beaches in Malibu, she was wearing an animal-printed one piece that popped against her sun-bronzed complexion. The rouleau-strapped suit was architected by Tropic of C, South African model Candice Swanepoel's swimwear brand. Cut high above the hip and boasting a scooped neck, the suit is proof that cheetah print, which has reigned for seasons upon seasons, is not going anywhere. As far as simple one-pieces go, this silhouette is as unfussy and effortless as they come, while inviting surprise through the punchy print. Net net: for the de facto minimalist who are looking to channel a bit more maximalism into their wardrobe, this one's for them.

Tropic of C is no stranger to the style set — Elsa Hosk has made several appearances in its slinkier styles. Take, for example, the brand's Coco Top and Curve Bottom, which Hosk posted a cheeky snapshot in on Instagram just last week. Also in the supermodel family, Gisele Bündchen skipped town with Tom Brady and went to Costa Rica during quarantine, packing Tropic of C's bold string bikini with her. Since Ribeiro's look has been getting tons of buzz, there's a chance it could sell out quickly — so acting fast is key. If you weren't able to get to it in time, not to worry. The brand's Babylon suit in Kingston Cat print offers a deep-V iteration of the look.

Continue ahead to shop the exact suit, as well as the brand's veritable alternate: