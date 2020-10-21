It's the era of sneakers. The comfortable footwear staple once reserved for athletics and lazy weekend errands has evolved into a staple that's now a mainstay in even the most high-end designer collections. Balenciaga's bouncy Triple S sneakers swiftly replaced heels among the street style set back in 2017. At Gucci, creative director Alessandro Michele adorned the Italian label's trainers with oversized crystals for a maximalist take on athleisure. But for fall 2020, minimalist sneakers are poised for a comeback.

Over the last several seasons chunky '90s reboots, Normcore nods, and futuristic silhouettes have dominated. But the new fall arrivals denote a shift toward a pared-back aesthetic with offerings like simple slip-ons, streamlined stitching, and minimalist detailing in solid neutral hues. It's a big departure from something like Off-White's neon-colored, spiky-soled trainers — but a minimalist option also feels trend-forward in all the right ways. It's not meant to instantly catch your eye, but it's effortless polish makes it an instant outfit booster.

Ahead, a few ideas from the Fall/Winter 2020 runways on how to elevate a pair of simple sneakers as well as a few street style and influencer snaps to translate the footwear trend to real life.

Minimalist Sneakers For Fall 2020: On the Runway

Tibi's Amy Smilovic introduced a pair of ultra-simple high-tops for her Fall/Winter 2020 runway. Accessorized with a pair of opaque black tights and a color-block midi skirt, the result felt like something you could easily wear in a professional setting or at a dinner party.

For Loewe's Fall/Winter 2020 collection, Jonathan Anderson styled a pair of sleek white sneakers with a pair of pinstripe trousers and a luxe camel coat — consider it your new autumn uniform.

Minimalist Sneakers For Fall 2020: Street Style

Street style regular Veronika Heilbrunner tends to opt for a pair of sneakers in lieu of heels and proves that they can be equally as polished. Her look above is great for transitioning to fall's cooler temperatures — a leather coat layered over a silk blouse and finished off with straight-leg jeans and minimalist trainers.

Punctuate the simplicity of your minimalist footwear by styling it with a pair of ankle socks. Go for a sheer sock or one with embellishments, like the ruffling shown above.

Minimalist Sneakers For Fall 2020: Influencer Looks

The no white after Labor Day rule is so passé — embrace an all-white autumnal outfit by styling your simple white shoes with a chunky cream knit and silky slip skirt. Once it becomes too cold for bare legs, add in a pair of socks or tights.

Matching knits are a notable trend for fall and a perfectly effortless shoe to pair it with are minimalist shoes. Make haste and reach for your matching sweater and pants and finish it off with a pair of slip-ons.

