As kids, the first hues we learned about were primary colors: red, blue, and yellow. But, what does a kindergarten classroom have in common with fashion week? This season, quite a lot: Primary colors were trending during New York Fashion Week's Fall/Winter 2020 season, proving that the most elementary shades on the color wheel are just as suitable for adults.

Last season at NYFW, pastel hues were all the craze — a sensible choice for spring collections. But now, designers switched gears to more intense, daring colors that'll be everywhere come fall. Bright tomato red was the obvious winner for Fall 2020: It was displayed in everything from a romantic tulle dress at Rodarte to a sophisticated blazer seen on Gigi Hadid at Proenza Schouler. Some designers even married two primary colors (see: Hellessy's light yellow silk dress that featured a red sash, as well as Coach's layered blue-and-yellow leather look) for an interesting color combination.

Still, royal blue — which we saw at The Row in the form of a crisp royal blue button down coupled with an all-black ensemble, as well as at Carolina Herrera as a full-length crepe gown — is likely the easiest primary color to incorporate into your wardrobe.

It wasn't just the runways that proved to be a beacon of red, blue, and yellow: Street style star Reese Blutstein paired a red Proenza Schouler set with a yellow Rejina Pyo snakeskin bag, and Teen Vogue's Lindsay Peoples Wagner wore a bright royal blue Marni jacket coupled with a red Bottega Veneta bag on Day One.

Still not sure how to pull it off without looking like a kid? See how designers made them feel refreshingly modern below.

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Fire Truck Red

Rodarte took on the color in the form of embellished tulle, showing a fairy-tale like gown with all-over sequins and a ruffled collar. Alternatively, Monse played with the striking hue in a grungy way: the brand sent a plaid red dress paired with fishnet tights and combat boots (very Avril circa 2002) down the runway. And Oscar De La Renta partnered a red mid-length jacket with hot pink wide-leg pants, a color combination we also saw on the red carpet this awards show season.

Rodarte Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows

Proenza Schouler Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for NYFW: The Show

Oscar De La Renta Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images

Monse Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Sunshine Yellow

Bright yellow really shines during the summer months, but consider transitioning the color into fall, too. Sies Marjan displayed the hue on a crocodile coat and matching high-knee boots, and Christopher John Rogers showed a three-toned yellow suit that'll rival any all-black look. At Vera Wang, a more muted iteration of the color was exhibited on a sheer top that included a train. Influencer Courtney Trop got in on the color trend, too.

Sies Marjan Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Christopher John Rogers Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Vera Wang Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Hellessy Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Fall 2020 Color Trend: Royal Blue

Arguably the easiest of the three to wear is royal blue. Eckhaus Latta showcased the color on a dress featuring a curved asymmetrical hem, while Carolina Herrera debuted it on a long-sleeve floor-length crepe gown. At Coach, the color was stamped on leather separates, each layered to perfection.

Eckhaus Latta Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Peter White/WireImage

Sandy Liang Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Pixelformula/SIPA/Shutterstock

Carolina Herrera Fall/Winter 2020 Photo: Albert Urso/Getty Images